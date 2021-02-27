It was a tale of two halves for the Stony Brook men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.

The first one was good, but the second one, well, not so much.

UMass Lowell leading scorer Obadiah Noel hit a winning layup with six seconds left to propel the No. 6 seed River Hawks to a 64-62 victory over No. 7 Stony Brook in the first round of the conference tournament at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire.

Noel entered the contest averaging 19.8 points and finished with 23 points.

"We had nobody that could guard him," Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said. "We knew they were going to him with the last shot and tried to load up on him, but it didn’t matter."

The River Hawks (9-11) trailed 45-29 early in the second half, but kept chipping away at Stony Brook’s lead. The Seawolves (9-14) scored just six points in the first 13 minutes of the second half and were held to 19.

The 43 points matched the Seawolves’ best half of play this season. on Dec. 27 against the River Hawks. The 19 points were the least they scored in any half this year.

Stony Brook made 8 of 12 threes in the first and went 0-for-10 from deep in the second.

"The game was poetic. It was our season. We just could never get anything sustained offensively," Ford said.

UMass Lowell clawed back and tied the score at 49 on a Noel old-fashioned three-point play with 9:35 left.

Kalil Thomas (15 points) nailed a three-pointer just over a minute later and Connor Withers hit a layup to cap a 25-6 surge, giving Lowell a 54-49 lead with 7:33 to play. Stony Brook did not reach the 50-point mark until there was 6:39 left.

With 2:05 remaining, Tykei Greene hit a layup and was fouled. He made the free throw to give Stony Brook a 60-58 lead. Noel answered right back with a basket to tie the game at 60 with 1:49 remaining.

Juan Felix Rodriguez (22 points) scored his only two points of the second half just 14 seconds later to put the Seawolves back up 2, but the lead wouldn’t last long.

Frankie Policelli (15 points) fouled Lowell’s Allin Blunt with 54 seconds left and Blunt hit two free throws to tie the score at 62.

Rodriguez turned the ball over with 33 seconds remaining on the ensuing possession, setting up the Noel winner.

"Noel was the difference in the game, I mean it’s one guy," Ford said. "He’s a terrific player and is the best one-on-one offensive player this league has had in the five years since I have been here. We had no answers for him."

Mo Gueye had 13 rebounds and six blocks for Stony Brook.