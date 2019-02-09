TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Evening
26° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Jaron Cornish's 30 points lead Stony Brook to 20th win

The Seawolves stay a game back of first-place Vermont.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish hits the three-point

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish hits the three-point shot from the side during the first half against UMass Lowell on Saturday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Photo Credit: George A. Faella

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Print

Stony Brook came up short of the 20-win mark the previous two seasons after an impressive five-year run inside the 20s. The Seawolves nearly lost 20 last time around, but they have staged one of the country’s biggest turnarounds and have found their way back to 20 wins again.

They beat UMass Lowell, 76-65, Saturday night at Island Federal Arena for their third straight victory, making them a 20-5 team.

Jaron Cornish was at the forefront of getting them there.

The senior point guard turned in the best scoring game of his two-year Stony Brook career, coming through with 30 points, including a personal 9-0 run that turned the game in the second half. He also contributed six rebounds and four steals. Elijah Olaniyi added 15 points and Akwasi Yeboah had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

So the Seawolves swept the two-game regular-season series and improved to 8-2 in America East play, allowing them to remain a game back of first-place Vermont. UMass Lowell fell to 13-12 overall and 5-5 in the conference. Christian Lutete paced the River Hawks with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks forward Noah Vonleh controls the ball against Fizdale sits Vonleh for a reboot
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman works past William & Wright-Foreman ties Hofstra mark with 48 points in win
New York Mets manager Gil Hodges comes to 50 years later, 1969 Mets still a miraculous story
Mets prospect Peter Alonso speaks to the Five key spring training questions for the Mets
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees follows through on Five key spring training questions for the Yankees
Wilson Ramos, newly-signed Mets catcher, speaks with the New-look Mets motivated as spring training kicks off