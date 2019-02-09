Stony Brook came up short of the 20-win mark the previous two seasons after an impressive five-year run inside the 20s. The Seawolves nearly lost 20 last time around, but they have staged one of the country’s biggest turnarounds and have found their way back to 20 wins again.

They beat UMass Lowell, 76-65, Saturday night at Island Federal Arena for their third straight victory, making them a 20-5 team.

Jaron Cornish was at the forefront of getting them there.

The senior point guard turned in the best scoring game of his two-year Stony Brook career, coming through with 30 points, including a personal 9-0 run that turned the game in the second half. He also contributed six rebounds and four steals. Elijah Olaniyi added 15 points and Akwasi Yeboah had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

So the Seawolves swept the two-game regular-season series and improved to 8-2 in America East play, allowing them to remain a game back of first-place Vermont. UMass Lowell fell to 13-12 overall and 5-5 in the conference. Christian Lutete paced the River Hawks with 19 points and 14 rebounds.