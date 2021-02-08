Stony Brook's offense goes missing in loss to UMBC

The Stony Brook men’s basketball team had better find some offense quickly if they are to make a successful final push to the top of the America East Conference standings. The Seawolves shot 32% from the field and went scoreless in the final 2:44 of their 60-48 loss to UMBC at Island Federal Arena Monday afternoon.

Stony Brook’s last field goal of the game came with 4:24 left. UMBC swept the Seawolves (8-10, 6-6) in their Sunday-Monday series and dealt them the third loss in their last four games.

"I don’t think we’re as bad of shooters as the percentages would tell you," Stony Brook coach Geno Ford said. "We don’t have a lot of offensive firepower, that’s not a big secret."

Mo Gueye led all scorers with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Juan Felix Rodriguez added nine points and two steals. Darnell Rogers led UMBC with 14 points.

After leading by two points at the break, UMBC began the second half on an 11-2 run, opening up a 37-26 lead with 17:11 left. But, however momentarily, Stony Brook found some offense and was able to claw back. Rodriguez and Omar Habwe hit back-to-back three pointers to cut the UMBC lead to six points with 5:18 left. After UMBC made a three of their own, Tykei Greene’s three with 4:24 left brought Stony Brook to within six points again.

But, the trio of threes was the Seawolves final salvo of the afternoon. They were outscored 11-5 in the final 4:56.

"The disappointing part is, there was a really good team in the gym today, but they weren’t wearing Stony Brook uniforms," Ford said. "[UMBC] is veteran. They’ve got good guards, they’ve got great size, and they made timely shots. They’ve been in these wars before. Both games, when it was winning time, we [could never] muster up enough plays."

Despite the recent struggles, Stony Brook is still vying for one of the top two seeds in next months conference tournament, which would give them a bye into the semifinals. They are currently three games back of both UMBC and Vermont in the loss column for the two seeds, with two teams (Hartford and New Hampshire) between them.

Stony Brook will play a two-game series with Vermont next weekend. Vermont last played on Jan. 17 because of a COVID-related pause.

"We’re going to have to try to find [offense] somewhere," Ford said. "…You’re not going to beat anybody scoring 48 points."

Notes & quotes: F Frankie Policelli (hip), one of the top three-point shooters in the conference, missed his second straight game. His status for next weekend is uncertain but Ford said he doesn’t think the injury is season-ending.