This Stony Brook men’s basketball team is fueled by its defense.

That defense has kept it near the top of the America East standings, and had the Seawolves in position Thursday night to sweep Vermont, the likely conference champions.

But in the final five minutes, with the game hanging in the balance, the defense that has been so vital to this team’s success just could not get a critical stop, all but ending any hopes of an America East regular-season title.

Stony Brook allowed four three-pointers in the final 4:15 in its 63-54 loss to Vermont in front of a sold-crowd of 4,009 at Island Federal Arena. Vermont (22-6, 12-1 America East) outscored Stony Brook 16-9 in those final four-plus minutes to grab a three-game lead in the loss column.

Redshirt junior Andrew Garcia paced Stony Brook (17-10, 8-4) with 20 points and six rebounds.

While Stony Brook entered Thursday with a slim chance to claim an America East crown, the Seawolves did have a chance to send a message to the league favorites. Stony Brook handed Vermont its only league loss on Jan. 8 in Burlington behind 28 points from Elijah Olaniyi, including a go-ahead layup with 26 seconds left.

This time, Olaniyi was not available due to a right ankle injury that sidelined him for a second straight game. That put Stony Brook in a tough spot against a team that’s now won 12 straight games.

Despite his absence, Stony Brook still had a chance to steal the game.

Stony Brook’s defense fueled a 10-0 run that allowed the Seawolves to claim their first lead in the second half, and they held a 45-41 edge with 8:25 left.

Stony Brook’s offense went cold from that point forward, and while the defense tried to make up for the offensive woes, the Catamounts made some tough shots to claim the win.

Vermont’s Everett Duncan almost single-handedly took down the Seawolves in the final minutes, hitting three three-pointers.

He drained his first one from the left corner with 4:15 left to give the Catamounts a 50-45 lead, and he all but ended the game with his third that put Vermont ahead, 59-47, with 1:47 remaining. Stony Brook held Vermont to 5-for-27 shooting on all other three-points attempts in the game.

Stony Brook’s offense did the defense no favors by shooting 31.6% from the field.