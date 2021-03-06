The Stony Brook football team returned to the field for the first time in more than 15 months on Saturday, and took the No. 5 team in the nation down to the wire.

A late rally by the Seawolves came up just short, however, as they fell to CAA opponent Villanova at LaValle Stadium, 16-13, in their season-opener.

"It was interesting," Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. "I think you saw both teams struggle at times with the little things, some penalties, just the flow of the game, not having the crowd noise. All the little things. But it was what the kids deserve to be doing. They work hard and part of their reward is playing on Saturdays."

An unnecessary roughness penalty by Makye Smith following a one-yard loss on 2nd and 9 at the Stony Brook 14-yard line with just over a minute remaining ultimately sealed the win for Villanova. The personal foul gave the Wildcats a first down, and with only one timeout remaining for the Seawolves, Villanova ran two more plays and ran out the clock.

"I think he was frustrated and shouldn’t have done what he did," Priore said. "If not, the official wouldn’t have called it."

After a blocked punt by Anthony Del Negro set up Jayden Cook’s 2-yard rushing touchdown with 2:49 left to bring Stony Brook within 16-13, Priore opted to go with an onside kick with two timeouts remaining. Villanova came up with the recovery and Stony Brook was unable to regain possession.

"We talked about it," Priore said. "If I didn’t have to use the first timeout before we scored that touchdown and had three left, I probably would’ve kicked it. But with two timeouts, if they get one first down the game is over. So we gave ourselves a shot at that."

Stony Brook struggled to get into a rhythm offensively throughout the day, but a pair of pass interference penalties pushed the Seawolves down inside the Villanova 10 and led to quarterback Tyquell Fields’ 7-yard rushing touchdown with six minutes to go in the third quarter. The score was Stony Brook’s first of the afternoon and cut the deficit to 13-7.

Fields completed 14 of 25 passes for 143 yards and an interception.

Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith went 17-for-32 with 253 yards and a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to Rayjoun Pringle, who hauled in nine receptions for 171 yards.

Despite the early loss, Priore found a number of reasons to remain encouraged with his squad moving forward.

"I think we certainly have positive things for our future," Priore said. "It’s hard to lose and that’s going to be the biggest challenge…But I take out of it that we fought hard, we didn’t give up and we’re excited that we played a game. We have to put it all into perspective."