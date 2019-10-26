Trailing by 15 with 9:14 remaining in Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association game at Villanova, the Stony Brook football team staged its biggest comeback of the season.

Nick Courtney’s 22-yard field goal as time expired capped a 16-0 run to end the game, leading the Seawolves to a 36-35 win. Stony Brook is now 5-3 overall and 2-2 in CAA play.

DeeWil Barlee rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 9:14 remaining, and the ensuing PAT put Villanova ahead 35-20. Stony Brook answered with a 14-play, 73-yard drive that end when Tyquell Fields found Shawn Harris for a 10-yard touchdown. Courtney’s kick made the score 35-27.

The Seawolves defense promptly forced a punt after Villanova gained just six yards in 2:03. Stony Brook’s next drive started with 2:42 remaining, but Fields made sure to drive quickly. Ty Son Lawton’s big 47-yard run helped set up Fields’ 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Fields’ attempt at a 2-point conversion was denied, leaving Stony Brook trailing 35-33 with 1:26 left.

Villanova recovered Stony Brook’s onside kick, but the Seawolves defense stepped up again. Elijah Duff and Jabari Reddock recorded sacks for a combined loss of 22 yards on Villanova’s first two plays, and Barlee could only rush for two yards on the next play.

Villanova punted, giving Stony Brook possession on its own 36-yard line with 21 seconds remaining.

Fields connected with Andrew Trent for 19 yards to the Villanova 45-yard line, then after Fields spiked the ball to stop the clock, he hit Nick Anderson for a 40-yard completion. Fields spiked the ball at the 5-yard line, setting up Courtney’s winning kick.

Fields completed 21 of 37 passes for 320 yards, and Lawton rushed 25 times for 121 yards. Anderson hauled in eight catches for 137 yards. Synceir Malone led the defense with 10 tackles, two for a loss.