SportsCollegeStony Brook

Top three scorers help power Stony Brook men's basketball to win over Bryant

Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts takes the steal

Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts takes the steal in, and dunks for two points against Bryant, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook. Credit: George A Faella

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
For two consecutive seasons, the Stony Brook men’s basketball team has had an influx of talented transfers reshape the identity of the team.

The results were mixed last season, in part because the Seawolves also had a handful of players transfer out and the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the team’s schedule and routine.

But this season, with the team’s three leading scorers back to lead the way, things seem to be coming together for the Seawolves.

Tykei Greene had 19 points and eight rebounds, Anthony Roberts added 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Jahlil Jenkins scored all 13 of his points in the second half as the Seawolves defeated Bryant, 86-78, in a non-conference game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

After a blistering start in which the Seawolves went ahead by as many as 18 points in the first half, the Bulldogs slowly chipped away and made it a game.

The win was the fourth in five games for Stony Brook (5-4) and improved the Seawolves to 4-1 at home.

Roberts played at St. Bonaventure and Kent State and Jenkins is a graduate transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson.

Bryant closed the first half on a 12-3 run and came out hot in the second half, pulling to within 49-46 before Greene’s three-pointer restored the lead to six.

They then moved within two points on a three-pointer by Adham Eleeda with 13:06 remaining in the game.

That was the closest Bryant would get the rest of the way. The lead was cut to as little as three on numerous occasions later in the second half but Stony Brook always had an answer.

"We kept scoring just enough and they just couldn’t get it tied," Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said. "It was really hard fought and they played with a good sense of urgency and we had that one good spurt in the first half where we got some cushion and we were able to hold on."

A pair of free throws by Greene gave Stony Brook a 78-70 lead with 2:10 remaining before a 6-1 Bryant run over the next 1:16 to once again pulled them to within one possession.

"We knew we had to stay composed and just keep playing," Greene said. "We were trying to put the pressure on them defensively and make sure we were composed."

In the end Stony Brook was able to keep that composure, knock down 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute and head into the final two games of the current six-game homestand with some momentum.

"I thought that we deserved to win the game," Ford said, "but they put themselves in position to steal one late."

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

