Ally Kennedy, Siobhan Rafferty get four each as Stony Brook routs Cornell, 14-2

Head coach Joe Spallina gets 200th win

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy #30 passes the ball against Albany in the American East Conference Championship game at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on May 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
The reports of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

After three early season loses - the same number the team had suffered combined in the last three regular seasons - the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team came up with a dominant effort Saturday, defeating host Cornell 14-2.

“Today was one of our more complete efforts that we’ve maybe had in a couple of seasons when you look at what we did defensively on top of the offense,” coach Joe Spallina said. “Most importantly we had been struggling early in games and we came out today and were very business like. It was impressive.”

Ally Kennedy’s fourth goal of the game put the Seawolves ahead 10-0 just over 16 minutes in. Siobhan Rafferty scored her fourth early in the second half to give Stony Brook it’s largest lead at 12-0.

“We’re starting to get some consistent contributions and have different people assuming larger leadership roles,” Spallina said.

Taryn Ohlmiller added three goals and an assist and Nicole Barretta scored twice for Stony Brook. Kerri McCarthy had four assists and Anna Tesoriero made five saves.

It was a statement win for the Seawolves after a few early season slipups. It was also the 200th win as a head coach for Spallina - 127 at Stony Brook and 73 at Adelphi.

“I think you panic if you don’t think you have the talent or ability,” Spallina said. “We have the talent and we have the desire and the attitude - we have all the important ingredients.”

Stony Brook will host Florida Saturday before getting into the bulk of the conference schedule. They also have games remaining with top 25 ranked Johns Hopkins and USC.

“We want our kids to be challenged and tested,” Spallina said. “It’s better to know where we need to get better now than have to worry about fixing things late in April and May. [The scheduling] has allowed our kids to earn some scars which are important to remind you of the battles.”

Gene Morris joined Newsday's sports department in September 2012 and covers high school sports. He earned a journalism degree from Stony Brook University in 2010.

