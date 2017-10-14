Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire

Stony Brook defeated New Hampshire, 38-24, in a CAA football game Saturday at LaValle Stadium.
Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell reacts after he rushes for 63 yards to score a touchdown against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook linebacker Noah McGinty causes New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight to fumble the ball in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine rushes the football against Stony Brook in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine rushes the football against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
New Hampshire safety Evan Horn gets the fumble recovery after Stony Brook wide receiver Donavin Washington loses the ball in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook defensive lineman Ousmane Camara sets against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the football against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as New Hampshire cornerback Isiah Perkins defends in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart and defensive back Gavin Heslop tackle New Hampshire tight end Justin Malone-Woods in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook defensive lineman Sam Kamara sacks New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball off to Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell who rushes 53 yards for a touchdown against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. x
Stony Brook defensive lineman Ousmane Camara recovers a fumble by New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
