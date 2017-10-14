Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 65° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Stony BrookSportsCollege

    Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-

    Stony Brook defeated New Hampshire, 38-24, in a CAA football game Saturday at LaValle Stadium.

    Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell reacts after
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell reacts after he rushes for 63 yards to score a touchdown against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook linebacker Noah McGinty causes New Hampshire
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook linebacker Noah McGinty causes New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight to fumble the ball in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine rushes the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine rushes the football against Stony Brook in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell rushes for
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell rushes for 63 yards to score a touchdown against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine rushes the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine rushes the football against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    New Hampshire safety Evan Horn gets the fumble
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    New Hampshire safety Evan Horn gets the fumble recovery after Stony Brook wide receiver Donavin Washington loses the ball in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook defensive lineman Ousmane Camara sets against
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook defensive lineman Ousmane Camara sets against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the football
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the football against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson catches a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown as New Hampshire cornerback Isiah Perkins defends in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart and defensive
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart and defensive back Gavin Heslop tackle New Hampshire tight end Justin Malone-Woods in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook defensive lineman Sam Kamara sacks New
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook defensive lineman Sam Kamara sacks New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball off to Stony Brook running back Stacey Bedell who rushes 53 yards for a touchdown against New Hampshire in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. x

    Stony Brook defensive lineman Ousmane Camara recovers a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook defensive lineman Ousmane Camara recovers a fumble by New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight in the first half of a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK