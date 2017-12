Stony Brook vs. St. Francis

Stony Brook overcame a 15-point deficit to beat St. Francis 85-83 on Saturday. Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi looks to pass the ball defended by St. Francis guard Randall Gaskins Jr. during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah sinks a shot from under the basket defended by St. Francis forward Deivydas Kuzavas during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel shoots defended by St. Francis center Daniel Wallace during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant reacts after he sinks the winning basket against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant sinks a foul shot against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish (0) congratulates forward Tyrell Sturdivant after he sinks the winning basket against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi sinks a layup against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant sinks a layup defended by St. Francis forward Mark Flagg during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah passes the ball back to Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant (not pictured) to feed him the ball to make the winning shot against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots a free throw against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish watches his three-point basket shot against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy sinks a three-point jump shot past St. Francis guard Jamaal King during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals reacts during game action against St. Francis in an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish drives tot he basket against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the basket against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras shoots for a basket defended by St. Francis forward Deivydas Kuzavas during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish, right, and guard Akwasi Yeboah react after Cornish ties the game at 83 during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish sinks a layup against St. Francis during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu drives to the basket ahead of St. Francis guard Malik Harmon during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks to shoot defended by St. Francis forward Deivydas Kuzavas during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi is defended by St. Francis guard Jamaal King during an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.