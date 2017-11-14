This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Stony Brook vs. UConn

By Newsday.com
Stony Brook fell to UConn, 72-64, on Tuesday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda reacts after making a three-point
Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Stony Brook's Junior Saintel, right, fouls, Connecticut's Eric Cobb
Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

Stony Brook's Junior Saintel, right, fouls, Connecticut's Eric Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut's Alterique Gilbert shoots as Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi,
Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

Connecticut's Alterique Gilbert shoots as Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi, right, defends, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut's Terry Larrier shoots over Stony Brook's Junior Saintel
Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

Connecticut's Terry Larrier shoots over Stony Brook's Junior Saintel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Stony Brook's Junior Saintel makes a basket during the
Photo Credit: AP / Jessica Hill

Stony Brook's Junior Saintel makes a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

