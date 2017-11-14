Stony Brook vs. UConn

Stony Brook fell to UConn, 72-64, on Tuesday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Stony Brook's Junior Saintel, right, fouls, Connecticut's Eric Cobb during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut's Alterique Gilbert shoots as Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi, right, defends, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut's Terry Larrier shoots over Stony Brook's Junior Saintel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.