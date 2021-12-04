The four new guys landed on the Stony Brook campus, bringing along the nation’s top total in career points for a 2021-22 transfer class. But their arrival also meant there was a need for on-court chemistry lessons with the returnees to take place in these early weeks of the season.

The lessons had been going better of late for the America East favorite, and the firepower had just showed in back-to-back wins with at least 80 points. But the Seawolves took a step back against Northeast Conference favorite Wagner Saturday night at Island Federal Arena.

The Seahawks walked into Stony Brook’s home and trounced their cold-shooting, out-of-sync hosts.

Alex Morales paced Wagner with 19 points in a convincing 78-49 win by a team in just its second game back after COVID-19 outbreak forced the postponement of three games.

Elijah Olaniyi, Anthony Roberts, Jahlil Jenkins and Tanahj Pettway are the new transfers among 10 on the roster. Olaniyi, the grad guard who followed a Stony Brook-to-Miami-to-Stony Brook route, sat out for the fourth straight game with an injury that requires crutches.

Jenkins scored 12 to pace the Seawolves, who shot 30.9% on the way to falling to 3-4.

The 3-1 Seahawks, the Northeast Conference’s top-ranked defensive team in a handful of categories, held Stony Brook to 23 by halftime and led by seven. They came out after the intermission and really floored it.

Elijah Ford drove for two. Raekwon Rogers made a steal against Frankie Policelli, leading to Morales making a jumper. Stony Brook coach Geno Ford had to call for time 40 seconds in with his team trailing 34-23.

It didn’t help.

After Jenkins hit a long jumper, Morales nailed a three-point shot. Then Wagner’s Zaire Williams nailed a three. Then a turnover by Tykei Greene led to a layup by Williams. It was 42-25, 2:40 gone in the second half. Geno Ford had to call another timeout.

It didn’t help.

Nigel Jackson drilled a three to make it a 20-point game. Elijah Ford converted a three-point play. Miller hit a layup — 50-25. When Ford drove for two more, it was a 28-point cushion at 54-26 after a 24-3 run to open that second half.

It was actually a 30-4 run when factoring in the close of the first half.

The Seawolves couldn’t shoot straight in the early going.

They missed 11 of their first 15 shots and committed four turnovers across the first 11 minutes. Wagner took advantage and went up 17-9. By halftime, Stony Brook had hit just nine shots in 27 tries.