Stony Brook vs. Wagner

Stony Brook defeated Wagner, 38-10, in its penultimate game of the 2017 season Saturday at LaValle Stadium.

Wagner running back Ryan Fulse runs for a touchdown against Stony Brook during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone is sacked by Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore heads to the locker room at halftime against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone scrambles against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the ball against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson completes a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart stiff arms Wagner linebacker Kishon Banks during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart breaks a tackle attempt by Wagner wide receiver Adam Giordano, right,a nd Wagner linebacker Ben Sieczkowski during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure breaks up a reception attempt by Wagner wide receiver John Williams during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs behind his blockers against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook place kicker Nick Courtney kicks for an extra point as Stony Brook place kicker Marc Nolan sets the ball during a CAA football game against Wagner at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone is sacked by Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine looks for running room against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden runs the football defended by Wagner defensive back Myron Morris during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper looks on against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball off to Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins looks for running room against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart looks for running room against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette tackles Wagner wide receiver John Williams during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart tackles Wagner tight end Chris Woodard during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill and Wagner defensive lineman Jordan Baskerville cause Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone to fumble during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone pass against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper tackles Wagner running back Denzel Knight during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart runs with the ball after breaking several tackle attempts by Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins runs for a touchdown against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill and Wagner defensive lineman Jordan Baskerville cause Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone to fumble during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson runs the ball against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden is tackled by Wagner linebacker Quintin Hampton and his teammate during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine gains yardage against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine fights for extra yardage against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden looks at the overthrown pass in the end zone during a CAA football game against Wagner at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.