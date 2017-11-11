This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook vs. Wagner

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Stony Brook defeated Wagner, 38-10, in its penultimate game of the 2017 season Saturday at LaValle Stadium.

Wagner running back Ryan Fulse runs for a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Wagner running back Ryan Fulse runs for a touchdown against Stony Brook during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone is sacked by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone is sacked by Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore heads to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore heads to the locker room at halftime against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone scrambles against Wagner
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone scrambles against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone passes the ball against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson completes a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Harrison Jackson completes a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart stiff arms
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart stiff arms Wagner linebacker Kishon Banks during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart breaks a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart breaks a tackle attempt by Wagner wide receiver Adam Giordano, right,a nd Wagner linebacker Ben Sieczkowski during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure breaks up
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Travon Reid-Segure breaks up a reception attempt by Wagner wide receiver John Williams during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs behind
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine runs behind his blockers against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook place kicker Nick Courtney kicks for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook place kicker Nick Courtney kicks for an extra point as Stony Brook place kicker Marc Nolan sets the ball during a CAA football game against Wagner at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone is sacked by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone is sacked by Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine looks for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine looks for running room against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden runs the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden runs the football defended by Wagner defensive back Myron Morris during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper looks on against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone hands the ball off to Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins looks for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins looks for running room against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart looks for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart looks for running room against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette tackles Wagner
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Tyrice Beverette tackles Wagner wide receiver John Williams during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart tackles Wagner
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart tackles Wagner tight end Chris Woodard during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill and Wagner defensive lineman
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill and Wagner defensive lineman Jordan Baskerville cause Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone to fumble during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone pass against Wagner
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone pass against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper tackles Wagner
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Chris Cooper tackles Wagner running back Denzel Knight during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart runs with
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook defensive back Darin Peart runs with the ball after breaking several tackle attempts by Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins runs for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins runs for a touchdown against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill and Wagner defensive lineman
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Wagner linebacker Cameron Gill and Wagner defensive lineman Jordan Baskerville cause Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone to fumble during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson runs the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Nick Anderson runs the ball against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden is tackled
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden is tackled by Wagner linebacker Quintin Hampton and his teammate during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine gains yardage
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine gains yardage against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine fights for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine fights for extra yardage against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden looks at
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook wide receiver Ray Bolden looks at the overthrown pass in the end zone during a CAA football game against Wagner at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins fights for
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins fights for extra yardage against Wagner during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

