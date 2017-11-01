Stony Brook women inexperienced, hungry

It took about two weeks for Giolibeth Perez to get a hold of her parents, to confirm they were alive and well. Swept up in the wave of hurricane devastation that hit Puerto Rico last month, Giovanni and Lillibeth Perez were without power, their water source was unreliable, and food was scarce.

“It was very hard,” said Giolibeth — Gio, for short. Stony Brook University’s sophomore point guard moved from the American commonwealth before high school to pursue her dream of becoming a basketball player, so when Hurricane Maria struck, there was no way for her to know what happened to her family back home. And when she finally managed to make contact, the picture was bleak.

Her parents were OK, but they probably won’t have power until December. “The food situation isn’t great,” she said after a long practice at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. “The service is not good, so sometimes I’ll communicate with them in the morning but then (I won’t be able to) for two days . . . I call and see if they can answer and if not, I just wait and wait.”

And even in the two weeks she heard nothing, “I couldn’t transfer that on the court,” she said.

That is, in part, because Perez — who played on Puerto Rico’s FIBA U19 World Cup team — is a competitor by nature. It’s also because, even though it’s only her second year as a Seawolf, she is one of the veterans on a team that comes into this season hungry, but very inexperienced. For athletes like her and Aaliyah Worley — the only senior on the team — very little they do exists in a vacuum. There are nine new players on this team — five freshmen, two redshirt freshmen and two transfers — and their cues come from the women returning. Worley is the only returnee to be a regular starter last season (she played in 29 games, started in 18 and averaged 4.8 points and 4.8 rebounds).

“It’s so new for her,” said coach Caroline McCombs of Worley. “I remember her being a shy freshman and a shy sophomore . . . and I’ve really tried to help her embrace that role (of leader) because with that role comes a lot of responsibility . . . and she’s willing to accept that responsibility. We’re asking a lot of her.”

Worley is more than happy to take on the new role. The 5-11 guard seems undaunted by the task at hand. Yes, they’re young but they’re also versatile she said. There’s no one super star, but that just means they’re “not a one-player team.” The America East preseason poll had them listed as eight of nine, but that too, she said, is no reason for them to get down on themselves.

“We sweat it but we don’t take it negatively,” she said. “Every day we come into practice and think, OK, they put us eighth and that’s motivation. It puts a chip on our shoulder, it puts fire under and makes us work harder . . . I feel like we’ve got a surprise coming this season.”

Of the newcomers, McCombs said that she’s been especially impressed with India Pagan, the 6-1 center out of New London, Connecticut who played with Perez on Team Puerto Rico. There, Pagan said, she was defending against girls that were 6-5, and one seven-footer on Team China.

Stony Brook will also rely heavily on junior guard Jerell Matthews and point guard Shania Johnson, a transfer who will see time with Perez.

Beyond that, there are plenty of question marks, and one of the signs of the successful year will be simply answering a few of them.

“It’s just continuing to grow and get better every day — that’s where we are,” said McCombs when asked about her idea of success. “It’s exciting to teach them something and see the progress that they’re making day by day . . . They’re young, hungry and committed to the process.”