Maddy McVicar hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:39 left in overtime and Dor Saar hit a jumper a minute later as host Maine upset Stony Brook, 64-62, in women’s basketball Sunday.

Stony Brook (25-2, 13-1 America East) erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Seawolves, who have already clinched the conference regular-season title, had won a program-record 22 games in a row.

Down by four in the final minute of regulation, Cheyenne Clark hit a layup with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and hit a free throw with 13 seconds left, rebounded her own miss and was fouled again. She hit one of two free throws with eight seconds left to force overtime at 55-55.

Earlier in the fourth quarter, down 52-41 with 7:33 to play, Indian Pagan’s traditional three-point play triggered an 8-0 burst to get back in the game at 52-49 with 4:18 left in regulation.

Pagan led SBU with 15 points, Kaela Hilaire had 14, Hailey Zeise 10, and Clark had 12 rebounds to go with her eight points.

McVicar had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Black Bears (14-14, 10-10). McVicar was 6-for-11 on threes.

“There were a lot of possessions I think that we gave away,” SBU coach Caroline McCombs said. “Some forced or unforced turnovers that I wish we could get back. Credit to Maine, they did a good job of hunting threes today. They were knocking them down when they needed them.”