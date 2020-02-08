During a huddle in the final minute, Kaela Hilaire vowed to her teammates that Saturday’s game against New Hampshire would not head to overtime.

With Stony Book leading by two points, Hilaire stole the ball from New Hampshire’s Helena Delaruelle and was fouled drving to the basketball with seven second left. She made both free throws and they proved to be the difference as the Seawolves won their 20th straight game, 52-50, at Island Federal Arena.

With Hilaire leading the way with 21 points, Stony Brook improved to 23-1 overall and 11-0 in the America East. Stony Brook clinched a first-round home game in the America East tournament.

The Seawolves were leading 49-48 when Hilaire made her first steal in the game’s final seconds, getting fouled and making a free throw for a 50-48 lead.

“That’s what coach preaches all day — defense, defense,” said Hilaire. “Defense wins games.”

The 23 victories match the most victories in a season during head coach Caroline McCombs’ six seasons at the program’s helm.

SBU men lose

The visiting Stony Brook men scored 50 points in the second half but couldn’t overcome cold shooting in the first half to fall to New Hampshire, 81-64, in an America East game.

Neither team scored in the first 4:10 of play until Marque Maultsby’s jump shot for the Wildcats. That started a 9-0 run that ended when Tyler Stephenson-Moore made two foul shots for Stony Brook with 11:42 before halftime. The lead grew to 20-5, and New Hampshire went to intermission ahead 35-14.

Tthe Seawolves (16-9, 7-3AE) only managed to get within single digits once. Makale Foreman’s 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining brought Stony Brook within 57-48.

Stephenson-Moore led Stony Brook with 19 points, Andrew Garcia 17 and Foreman 16. With AP