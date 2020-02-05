TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Evening
SEARCH
39° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook women extend winning streak to 19 games

Stony Brook's Kaela Hilarie helped propel her team

Stony Brook's Kaela Hilarie helped propel her team to their 19th consecutive victory on Wed. Feb. 5, 2020. Credit: Stony Brook Athletics/Jim Harrison

By Newsday Staff
Print

Kaela Hilaire scored 22 points as the Stony Brook women ran their winning streak to 19 straight games with an 89-69 America East win over host UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Hilaire also had six assists and four rebounds while Victoria Johnson contributed 15 points and India Pagan had 12 along with six rebounds for the Seawolves (22-1, 20-0 AE). Cheyenne Clark pulled down eight rebounds to go along with her 11 points and Mckenzie Bushee had 10 rebounds.

Stony Brook, which received two votes this week in the AP Top 25 poll, sprinted to a 46-30 halftime lead and put the game out of reach after leading 65-46 at the end of the third quarter. The big lead allowed Stony Brook to use 12 players.

Stony Brook's 19-game streak is second in the country to nationally ranked Gonzaga which has won 20 straight.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets guard Caris LeVert dribbles the ball up Nets rout Warriors, rain on Russell's homecoming
Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi drives on the Olaniyi's 33 leads Stony Brook past UMass Lowell
Chris Kreider of the Rangers celebrates his first Rangers' Kreider returns after missing one game with injury
Yankees pitcher James Paxton in ALCS Game 5 Yankees' Paxton to miss 3-4 months
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner speaks after a meeting Hal Steinbrenner upset about Astros' sign stealing
Jets head coach Adam Gase and running back Jets' LeVeon Bell says he and Gase are 'good'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search