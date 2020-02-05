Kaela Hilaire scored 22 points as the Stony Brook women ran their winning streak to 19 straight games with an 89-69 America East win over host UMass Lowell on Wednesday night.

Hilaire also had six assists and four rebounds while Victoria Johnson contributed 15 points and India Pagan had 12 along with six rebounds for the Seawolves (22-1, 20-0 AE). Cheyenne Clark pulled down eight rebounds to go along with her 11 points and Mckenzie Bushee had 10 rebounds.

Stony Brook, which received two votes this week in the AP Top 25 poll, sprinted to a 46-30 halftime lead and put the game out of reach after leading 65-46 at the end of the third quarter. The big lead allowed Stony Brook to use 12 players.

Stony Brook's 19-game streak is second in the country to nationally ranked Gonzaga which has won 20 straight.