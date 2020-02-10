March Madness may be descending on the Stony Brook campus once again.

It was pandemonium four years ago when the Jameel Warney-led men’s basketball program had a breakthrough season and earned the school’s first NCAA Tournament berth since its 1999 jump into Division I athletics. Now it may be the women’s basketball program’s turn.

The Seawolves are having an unprecedented campaign thus far. On Saturday, they defeated New Hampshire, 52-50, to improve to 23-1. The victory also extended their winning streak to 20 games, the longest current streak in the country. Moreover, they have a three-game lead on second-place UMass-Lowell in the America East standings and have beaten the River Hawks in both meetings, by 19 at home and 20 on the road.

That one loss? It was Nov. 17 on the road against nationally ranked Arkansas. Since then the momentum has been building. There was a road victory at Pittsburgh of the ACC, a Puerto Rico Classic Tournament title triumph against Western Michigan and a double-overtime win against Patriot League frontrunner Bucknell. In conference play there was a four-point takedown of America East preseason favorite and defending champion Maine.

“We go into every game now knowing what we’re capable of and expecting to win,” said senior point guard Kaela Hilaire, a grad transfer from Seton Hall who hails from Baldwin. “Everyone has a role. Everyone has proved themselves to each other so there’s trust and belief. And there’s great depth. . . . It’s really what you want in a team.”

If there is a single thing that might stand out about the Seawolves this season, it’s a defense – headlined by junior Hailey Zeise – that allows an average of 54.3 points and ranks 12th in Division I. Stony Brook coach Caroline McCombs said “defense is our identity” and that Zeise typically draws the toughest assignments.

Outside of that, how has this team been able to already equal the number of wins from last season?

The arrival of Hilaire – who averages 13.2 points and 5.1 assists – is one thing. India Pagan, a 6-1 junior forward, has become the primary scorer and raised her average by about two to 13.7 points. Cheyenne Clark, a 5-11 grad student forward, returned after missing last season because of an injury and is averaging eight rebounds. All are positive developments, but no one of them alone appears to be the reason for a quantum leap.

And maybe that’s the thing about the Seawolves: getting a little more from each player has added up.

“I see it as being about program growth and becoming consistent over the last few years,” said McCombs, in her sixth season. “We’ve raised our standards and you know who you are and who you want to become . . . They’ve grown into it together and it’s special to see.”

To that end, the Seawolves have aggregated their combined experiences and put in the work to become who they want to be.

“These games weren’t won on the days they happened,” Zeise said. “They were won back in the last postseason and in July and August when we’re here in the summer really putting in as much work as we possibly can. They are won in preparation and all the little things just really have been adding up for us.”

As a new arrival expected to lead as point guard, Hilaire went full emersion with McCombs and her teammates to understand exactly what everybody wanted and needed. McCombs cites her leadership and one key factor in the team’s success and Hilaire said the process continues to this day. “I talk to Coach McCombs every single day,” she said.

McCombs asked Pagan to “become more of an elite scorer because that was the role we needed her to be in.” Conference foes have more and more employed double-teaming and other strategies meant to slow Pagan. But her versatility has foiled many of them.

“She’s faced a ton of different coverages this season but that’s where her strengths of seeing the floor and passing the ball have paid off,” McCombs said. “She has composure and looks for that secondary option.”

Zeise’s contribution to the effort rarely shows up in the box score, except on the line of an opponent’s best scorer. That’s her assignment most every game and it’s one she’s come to embrace.

“I really take pride in my defense,” Zeise said. “I’ve never really cared about being the best – I’ve just wanted to be the best for my team and my role this year is really just trying to be a defensive presence for us.”

“[We’re] really just stepping up in our roles,” Zeise added. “Nobody’s role is bigger than somebody else’s, no matter how many points you score. Everybody’s role is really important. And we really do a good job of focusing on that practice. And that’s where our focus in games really starts,”

For McCombs, player development is about more than just on-court skills. There is also a psychological aspect. To that end, she had her team read ‘Pound the Stone: 7 Lessons to Develop Grit on the Road to Mastery.’ She described the philosophy it preaches as “committing to a process of being great and learning from your successes and failures.”

“Pound the Stone” has become a sort of mantra for the Seawolves, one that is repeated often. As Zeise explained, “it’s not going to be the 10th or 100th or 1,000th one that does it. It’s all of them together that finally gets it done.”

If Stony Brook is to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance, it will have to win the America East’s automatic bid with three victories in its conference tournament. They can give themselves their best shot – playing all home games in the tourney – with a first-place finish in the regular season.

“We’re not looking ahead, only to the next game,” Zeise said. “People want to talk about the NCAA Tournament, stuff like that. We’re not even looking at that. People want to talk about our winning streak. We’re not looking in the past. It’s next game up.”