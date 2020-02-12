The Stony Brook women's basketball team extended its nation-best winning streak to 21 games and matched the program record for wins with a 58-54 victory over Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Kaela Hilaire hit a three-pointer with 35.9 seconds remaining to break a tie at 51 and went 2-for-2 from the foul line with 10.7 seconds left to seal the win for the Seawolves (24-1, 12-0). Binghamton rallied from an 11-point third quarter deficit to take a 51-49 lead before India Pagan tied it with a layup.

Hilaire, Newsday's 2016 girls basketball player of the year while at Floral Park, had 17 points and five assists to lead the Seawolves. Anastasia Warren had 11 points and Cheyenne Clark added five points and 15 rebounds in the win.

The Seawolves swept the season series against Binghamton. They visit Vermont on Feb. 17 after a conference bye this weekend.