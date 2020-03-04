TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook rallies for overtime victory in America East quarterfinals

Credit: Stony Brook Athletics/Jim Harrison

By Newsday Staff
Stony Brook avoided a shocking end to their historic season on Wednesday night when the Seawolves rallied for a 54-49 overtime victory over Albany in the quarterfinals of the America East Tournament at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Stony Brook, which won the America East regular season title for the first time, had to overcome poor shooting (21-74, 1 of 17 from three-point range) and never led in regulation. At 7:23 of the second quarter the Seawolves trailed 20-5 to an Albany team they had beaten handily twice during the season. Stony Brook pulled to within 24-21 at the half.

Hailey Zeise’s layup with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime tied 45-45. The Seawolves took their first lead of the night on Anastasia Warren’s jumper at 1:24 of the OT and she converted the foul shot to put Stony Brook up 50-47.

Albany got as close as 50-49, but Warren hit another jumper for 52-49 and Kaela Hilaire iced it with two free throws in the closing seconds.

Warren led the Seawolves with 16 points, Hilaire had 15 and Cheyenne Clark had 15 points and was strong on the boards with 14 rebounds. The Seawolves again played without stalwart India Pagan who was out injured. The Seawolves are now 27-3 on the season.

