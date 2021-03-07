The Stony Brook women’s basketball team has reached the America East final for the second straight season. Only this time, it hopes to be able to take the floor.

Second-seeded Stony Brook defeated third-seeded UMass Lowell, 75-55, in an America East women’s basketball semifinal at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Seawolves reached the conference final last season, but their March 13 matchup with Maine was canceled during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

Twelve months later, Stony Brook and Maine are scheduled to meet again with a trip to the NCAA Tournament at stake.

The Seawolves play at top-seeded Maine on Friday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

"It’s been a long journey when you kind of go back and think about the opportunity we had last year to play Maine at home and now we get another opportunity," coach Caroline McCombs said. "We did all the little things and all the work to have an opportunity to play in this championship game and I’m just really proud of our players. I know how much it means to them."

Stony Brook has never played in an NCAA Tournament game, and a victory Friday would give the Seawolves an automatic bid to the dance.

"We want this so much for each other," junior guard Anastasia Warren said. "We are just working really hard because we know how much this means to each other."

Asiah Dingle led Stony Brook with 14 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals Sunday. Warren added 11 points and five rebounds, India Pagan had 10 points and Earlette Scott 10 points and five assists as seven Seawolves scored at least seven points in the win.

That balanced scoring has been a key to the Seawolves’ 14-5 record.

"They can’t guard us," Warren said. "They don’t know who to guard, so we are going to make plays. Somebody is going to end up open and they are going to knock the shot down."

Stony Brook scored 11 of the game’s opening 13 points and carried that into a 36-22 lead after the second quarter. The Seawolves never trailed against UMass Lowell (12-9).

"This is a really competitive group," McCombs said. "They make it challenging for me every day to make rotations."

Stony Brook split its two matchups against Maine (17-2). Both games had five-point margins.

"We played two great games with Maine here in the regular season, so you know we’re excited about the matchup again," McCombs said. "It’s a championship game, and we know everybody’s going to be playing their best basketball."

In a season filled with unknowns, the Seawolves wanted to focus on what they could control. They had a short COVID pause starting Dec. 31 which caused two postponements, but now they’ve won nine of their last 11 following the pause. And on Friday, the Seawolves look to complete the journey and avenge the chance the pandemic took away from them last season.

"So much was poured into every practice going into this game here today," McCombs said. "We’re going to have to do the same thing to prepare for Maine for these next couple of days."