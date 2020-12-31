Stony Brook announced on Thursday afternoon that its women's basketball team is pausing activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

Games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Maryland-Baltimore County and games scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10 against Albany at Island Federal Arena have been postponed.

Stony Brook said the America East Conference will announce makeup dates for the games in the future.

The Seawolves are 5-3 this season, including a 3-1 conference record.

Stony Brook announced on Wednesday that its men’s basketball program was pausing team activities because a Tier One member – meaning a player, coach or support staffer – tested positive for COVID-19.