The bright lights are waiting, Arizona basketball is on the horizon, and the Stony Brook women are ready to take their place on center stage.

The Seawolves, who qualified for their first NCAA Tournament in program history, will take on the No. 3 Wildcats as the 14 seed Monday, at 2 p.m. on ESPN2 in what they hope will be a continuation of the legacy they’ve spent two years building. They’ll have a date with Aari McDonald, the Pac-12 player of the year and co-defensive player of the year, and a stacked Mercado region ahead of them.

And while all that may seem daunting, coach Caroline McCombs thinks they will be prepared. Annie Warren, who scored 31 points in the America East final, said when she first came to Stony Brook, she told her mom they could make the tournament one day. Hailey Zeise, who was a senior when the season was canceled because of COVID-19 last year, made sacrifices to play as a graduate student. And Asiah Dingle, who lost her father this season, said she knew he’d be thrilled that his daughter made it to this stage. In short, they have plenty to play for.

"You never know how players are going to respond under those really bright lights, but we talk about trusting our training and doing our work in the dark and preparing for these opportunities, and so that’s what we have to do," said McCombs, who went to the tournament once before as a player and twice as an assistant coach.

"We have to trust our training. We work so hard together every single day. They pour their heart and souls into each other and I’m just really proud of that continued progress. We do a lot of things off the court that really aid in our growth and so I’m just hopeful and believe that those things will come out."

The Seawolves (15-5) will continue to rely on the defense that made them champions, and helped them defeat Maine, 64-60, in the final. They led all America East defenses in points allowed, an average of 50.7 per game. The Wildcats had the second-best defense in the Pac-12 (56.05 points allowed). Arizona fell to UCLA in the Pac-12 final.

They’ve got some heavy homework ahead of them, McCombs said, since neither she nor her players are familiar with the team. They’ve got a week for that. For now, they’ll soak it all in.

"I’ve always dreamed of doing it," Warren said. "It’s just a lot of emotions. I’m very excited and happy to do it with this team."

Zeise, meanwhile, said they’ve faced challenges before — the way their season was canceled before the America East final last year, limited practices, and trying to find their team identity — and they’ve come out stronger. Those bright lights are just another challenge. She wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

"I wasn't ready to be done so, going through quarantine and seeing the way things played out, I just had a feeling and I knew that I had unfinished business here," she said. "I wanted to try and achieve my dream, which was to make the NCAA Tournament."