Sara Moeller had two goals and five assists and Siobhan Rafferty scored four goals on Saturday afternoon, as the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team toppled host Vermont, 17-2, improving to 4-0 in America East play.

Rayna Sabella and Ally Kennedy each scored three goals. Each of Kennedy’s goal came in a first half in which Stony Brook scored the game’s first nine goals and take a 13-1 lead into halftime.

“I’m proud of our team for coming out today and taking care of business from the start,” coach Joe Spallina said. “The bottom line for us is growth, and we are growing as a team, as is our confidence and experience.”

Bridget Considine and Keri McCarthy each had two goals and an assist as the Seawolves dominated Vermont from the start. They outshot the Catamounts, 34-9, outdrew them, 12-9, and won the battle for 50-50 balls, 18-10.

Stony Brook (7-4) heads to Baltimore to play Johns Hopkins on Tuesday at 6 p.m.