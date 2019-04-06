TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Sara Moeller scores twice to lead SBU women to 4-0 record in league play

Stony Brook's Sara Moeller is congratulated by teammate

Stony Brook's Sara Moeller is congratulated by teammate Mikayla Dwyer after scoring a first-half goal against UMass Lowell at LaValle Stadium on March 30, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

Sara Moeller had two goals and five assists and Siobhan Rafferty scored four goals on Saturday afternoon, as the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team toppled host Vermont, 17-2, improving to 4-0 in America East play.

Rayna Sabella and Ally Kennedy each scored three goals. Each of Kennedy’s goal came in a first half in which Stony Brook scored the game’s first nine goals and take a 13-1 lead into halftime.

“I’m proud of our team for coming out today and taking care of business from the start,” coach Joe Spallina said. “The bottom line for us is growth, and we are growing as a team, as is our confidence and experience.”

Bridget Considine and Keri McCarthy each had two goals and an assist as the Seawolves dominated Vermont from the start. They outshot the Catamounts, 34-9, outdrew them, 12-9, and won the battle for 50-50 balls, 18-10.

Stony Brook (7-4) heads to Baltimore to play Johns Hopkins on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets third baseman J.D. Davis looks for his Davis changes approach, hits two HRs
Yankees shortstop Thairo Estrada throws out the Rays' Yankees promote Urshela, demote Estrada
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres gestures as he runs After standout rookie year, Torres off to a good start
Hofstra's Ryan Tierney scored a career-high six goals McIntosh, Tierney save Hofstra's season 
The Knicks' Carl Braun is shown on Dec. Braun, Weatherspoon elected to Basketball HOF
Valtteri Filppula of the Islanders plays the puck Filppula will be available for start of playoffs