Stony Brook's Joe Spallina 'heartbroken' at cancellation of NCAA's spring championships

Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina celebrates after the Seawolves defeated Albany in the America East championship game at LaValle Stadium on May 4, 2019. Credit: Daniel De Mato

The NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring championships — in addition to the men’s and women’s basketball tournament — comes as a blow to the nationally ranked Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team.

The Seawolves are ranked fifth in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll.

“Heartbroken for our players,” coach Joe Spallina said on Twitter. “An incredible group of strong women that were having an outstanding year! So much hard work, team bonding and time spent together. Thank you to all my players parents and staff. So thankful & appreciative.”

In the wake of the NCAA’s decision to cancel the national championships, each conference must now decide whether it’s worth continuing the spring season, especially in light of the concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The America East Conference, which Stony Brook belongs to, decided Thursday afternoon to cancel all practices and competitions for the remainder of the academic year.

