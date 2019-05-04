TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook women win seventh straight conference title to earn NCAA Tournament berth

Ally Kennedy had six goals and an assist and Taryn Ohlmiller added five goals and an assist to lead the Seawolves.

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy passes the ball against

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy passes the ball against Albany in the America East championship game at LaValle Stadium on May 6, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Seawolves defeated Albany, 21-7, Saturday afternoon at LaValle Stadium to win their seventh straight America East championship and earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, beginning Tuesday. The 28-team bracket will be revealed Sunday at 8 p.m. on NCAA.com.

Ally Kennedy had six goals and an assist and Taryn Ohlmiller added five goals and an assist to lead Stony Brook (15-4).

No. 17 Stony Brook enters the postseason on an 11-game winning streak after opening the year at 4-4 — in part because of a challenging non-conference schedule after graduating a talented senior class.

Stony Brook lost to Boston College, 12-11, in the quarterfinals of last year's NCAA Tournament.

