Stony Brook women win seventh straight conference title to earn NCAA Tournament berth
The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
The Seawolves defeated Albany, 21-7, Saturday afternoon at LaValle Stadium to win their seventh straight America East championship and earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, beginning Tuesday. The 28-team bracket will be revealed Sunday at 8 p.m. on NCAA.com.
Ally Kennedy had six goals and an assist and Taryn Ohlmiller added five goals and an assist to lead Stony Brook (15-4).
No. 17 Stony Brook enters the postseason on an 11-game winning streak after opening the year at 4-4 — in part because of a challenging non-conference schedule after graduating a talented senior class.
Stony Brook lost to Boston College, 12-11, in the quarterfinals of last year's NCAA Tournament.
