The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Seawolves defeated Albany, 21-7, Saturday afternoon at LaValle Stadium to win their seventh straight America East championship and earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, beginning Tuesday. The 28-team bracket will be revealed Sunday at 8 p.m. on NCAA.com.

Ally Kennedy had six goals and an assist and Taryn Ohlmiller added five goals and an assist to lead Stony Brook (15-4).

No. 17 Stony Brook enters the postseason on an 11-game winning streak after opening the year at 4-4 — in part because of a challenging non-conference schedule after graduating a talented senior class.

Stony Brook lost to Boston College, 12-11, in the quarterfinals of last year's NCAA Tournament.