No. 4 Stony Brook women roll past No. 13 Colorado

Anna Tesoriero made 14 saves - seven in the first half - as Stony Brook led 8-1 at halftime.

Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero clears the ball after making a second-half save in the America East championship game at LaValle Stadium on May 6, 2018.

Backed by an impressive defensive effort from goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero in the first half, the fourth-ranked Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team rolled to a 15-5 win at No. 13 Colorado on Friday night in Boulder.

With the Seawolves’ season opener moved to Colorado’s indoor facility due to inclement weather, Tesoriero remained unfazed. She made 14 saves — seven in the first half — as Stony Brook led 8-1 at halftime.

Taryn Ohlmiller, in her first game since tearing her ACL in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last spring, had three goals and five assists for a game-high eight points. Sophomore Siobhan Rafferty had three goals and two assists, and Ally Kennedy had three goals.

Ohlmiller assisted Keri McCarthy (two goals, four ground balls, three draw controls), for an 11-2 lead with 24:17 remaining in the second half. Loyola transfer Sabrina Tabasso scored 11 minutes later, putting the Seawolves ahead 12-3.

Stony Brook finishes its trip to Colorado on Sunday at noon with a game against No. 16 Denver.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

