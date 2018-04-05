After Monday’s win over Cornell, Courtney Murphy said she was ready for her chase for the NCAA career goals record to be over with.

She didn’t have to wait long Thursday.

Murphy’s third goal of the game with 21:50 left in the first half gave the Shirley native the Division I goals record of 290, passing Temple’s Gail Cummings (1985-88). Kylie Ohlmiller, who assisted on the goal, was the first to greet Murphy with a hug.

Murphy finished with five goals and two assists as the top-ranked Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team rolled to a 21-3 win over host Hartford, improving to 11-0 overall and 3-0 in America East play.

Hartford (1-8, 0-3) is a first-year program with 18 freshmen.

“It’s an incredible feeling. Just being able to do it at Stony Brook, a mid-major, was even more special,” said Murphy, who has 292 career goals. “[Kylie and I] have a special connection, and I think it’s just grown every year.”

A redshirt senior, Murphy lost nearly all of last season to a torn ACL and made the decision to turn down a job on Wall Street and return to the Seawolves.

Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina called a timeout immediately after her record-breaking tally to honor a player he considers a pillar of his program.

“It’s an incredible record,” Spallina said. “The biggest reason for her to come back was to write her own ending, and she’s doing a good job of doing that right now.”

Ohlmiller had two goals and five assists, inching closer to a couple of Division I records of her own. She’s 17 assists away from breaking the career mark set by Northwestern’s Hannah Nielsen (224) and 29 points away from breaking the career record held by Maryland Jen Adams (445).

Stony Brook next plays at Binghamton at 11 a.m. Saturday.