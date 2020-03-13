None of the conversations were easy.

Not the one that happened automatically, when the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team all found out its season was over at the exact same time, leading to a flurry of questions and difficult answers. And not even now, with the “good” news – the report Friday that says that spring-sport Division I players will be allowed an extra year of eligibility after their season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new normal isn’t quite normal yet, coach Joe Spallina said, and though the stakes are huge, it doesn’t make the everyday reality easier. The thing is, sports may not matter much – not when people are quarantined, and some are dying – but what they represent still matter a whole lot.

“It’s been a tough couple of days,” Spallina said. “So much of college athletics are your seniors and the connection you have with them after four years competing. We’re a family in every sense of the word. You spend a crazy amount of time together. You laugh. You cry. You do everything a family does, and then to have the carpet pulled out from under us with a sudden announcement from the NCAA … It was probably the toughest day of my career, in terms of emotions and harnessing that. As a leader, you have to be there for your kids. You have to be stronger, even in the inside.”

And though the recent news can act as a little bit of a balm – the extra year of eligibility could allow seniors who have the means to do it to play again – it’s still not so easy. Some athletes, like Ally Kennedy, a senior going into the graduate program, are prepared to play. Others, like Sydney Gagnon, have a job lined up and need to choose their next move. And others still, like graduate student Sara Moeller, need to ask the NCAA if the rules apply to them. Stony Brook women’s lacrosse went from the 12th-ranked team in the nation to, at last ranking, the fifth. They have five seniors and Moeller, and had an honest chance at a national championship.

“No matter what, it’ll never be the same,” Spallina said. “I won’t make the decision for them. It’s something they have to honestly really want and feel and it has to come from them. I want them all back because I love them as my own.”

Spallina said the last few days have amounted to a lot of tears – from him, too. The NCAA’s announcement Friday did make it easier, and he’s already heard from high school seniors committed to Stony Brook who are excited to play with the graduating seniors they regard as legends.

And in the end, the ruthless ending was very much in line with how sports always are, even in the best of times.

“Those guys got to see the finality of what this whole thing is and how brutal [it is], quick and so special,” he said. “This game is special.”

Then, Spallina quoted his midfielder, Kennedy, who has been on social media loudly screaming her intent to end her career on her own terms.

“Not the ending we wanted but the good news, the story isn’t over."