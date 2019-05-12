COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Time was running out, and hope was long gone for an upset win. But Stony Brook coach Joe Spallina still had one final lesson to teach his players — even as they trailed by nine goals with less than three minutes left against Maryland, the No. 1 overall seed of the NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse tournament.

“We’re going to keep coaching,” he said after calling a late timeout in Sunday’s second-round game on a rainy, windy day at Maryland Stadium. “You’re going to keep playing.”

In reality, though, there was little left for anyone to do. Moments later, the final horn blew on Stony Brook’s season after a 17-8 loss to the Terrapins, perennial national championship contenders.

Stony Brook (16-5) raced to 4-0 lead 5:15 into the game and led 6-3, powered by winning seven of the first nine draw controls, including four by star midfielder Ally Kennedy. But once Maryland (19-1) was able to get more possessions, the Terrapins pulled away with eight straight scores to end the half. The Seawolves produced only two goals over the final 41:34.

Not helping matters was that Kennedy, the America East champions’ leading scorer, was on the sideline for most of the second half. With Maryland up 11-7, Kennedy drew a second yellow card for taking a dangerous shot, meaning she had to sit out the rest of the game.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a good reason,” Spallina said. “They don’t have any holes. Top to bottom, they have Maseratis and Porsches. We’re a mom-and-pop store. It’s not easy, and then you lose your best player. We can’t afford that.”

Five Maryland players had multi-goal games, led by midfielder Erica Evans, who scored five by getting open in the crease inside Stony Brook’s zone defense. Caroline Steele had three assists. The Terps shot 17-for-26, and were 6-for-8 on free-position shots. They’ll play Denver in the quarterfinals.

“Against a defense that’s crashing in and clogging in, you have to be efficient shooting,” Maryland coach Cathy Reese said. “We emphasized that this week.”

Attack Sara Moeller and midfielder Siobhan Rafferty led Stony Brook with two goals apiece. Kennedy, who had 99 points entering the game, had one assist.

“It hurts — a lot — that I wasn’t able to finish out the game, win or lose, with my teammates, with the seniors who I’ve spent three years with,” said Kennedy, a junior from North Babylon. “That will be something that stays with me until the start of fall ball next year.”