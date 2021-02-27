For the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team, a return trip to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse did not bring the same success that their last one did. Fifth-ranked Stony Brook fell to second-ranked Syracuse 16-6 Saturday morning. Stony Brook had upset Syracuse by one goal to open up last year’s COVID-shortened season.

But, this year it was different. Stony Brook fell behind 2-0 on goals from Megan Carney and Sam Swart. The Seawolves pulled to within one goal twice in the first half, first when Bridget Considine netted one with 18:55 left to cut the Orange lead to 2-1 and again when Siobhan Rafferty scored with 12:21 left to trim the lead to 3-2.

But Syracuse would rip off six consecutive goals to take a 9-2 lead with 6:17 left before halftime.

It wouldn’t let up, either. When Sierra Cockerille scored with 19:37 left in the game, Syracuse had taken a 14-3 lead.

Rafferty led Stony Brook with four goals. Considine and Jesse Arline added the other two. Carney had five goals and an assist for Syracuse. Swart and Cockerille both had four. Mount Sinai’s Meaghan Tyrerell had two goals and two assists.

Stony Brook (2-2) has lost twice against opponents ranked in the top five. They fell to top-ranked North Carolina in the opener before falling to Syracuse Saturday. They are scheduled to begin conference play on Friday against the University of Maryland – Baltimore County.

Hofstra pauses

The Hofstra women’s lacrosse program has paused all team activities due to a Tier One positive COVID-19 result, the team announced Friday.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tier One includes student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff. The Pride’s weekend matchup at West Point has been postponed, as both teams are on COVID pause. Hofstra’s next game, home against Wagner, has also been postponed.

Hofstra is scheduled to play at Albany March 9 at 4 p.m.

The Pride are 2-0 to open the season. They defeated Saint Joseph’s, 10-9, February 17 and Connecticut, 17-11, February 20 before the pause.