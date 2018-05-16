TODAY'S PAPER
Anna Tesoriero’s consistency in goal has been key for Stony Brook’s unbeaten run

The Huntington native’s play in net helped the Seawolves make it to Saturday's NCAA quarterfinal without a loss this season.

Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero clears the ball after

Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero clears the ball after making a second-half save in the America East championship game at LaValle Stadium on May 6. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Overshadowed during much of the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team’s ride to Saturday’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal against Boston College has been goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero, a junior who has been one of the sturdiest netminders in the nation.

The Huntington native made nine saves in the Seawolves 18-5 win over No. 14 Penn in the second round of the tournament, helping solidify a defense that caused 20 turnovers.

She’s made 123 saves with a .498 save percentage in 20 games, good for 14th in the country.

“We put Anna in more live shooting drills this week,” coach Joe Spallina said after the win over Penn. “My style of practice, we don’t stop. It’s two-and-a-half hours of just a track meet. They’re up and down, and the goalies see a lot of shots. A lot.

“Anna’s best thing about her as a goalie is she has incredible reaction time.”

She’ll be one of the main focuses on Saturday against Boston College, a dynamic team ranked second behind Stony Brook in the national polls for much of the season. If Tesoriero plays well, Stony Brook could advance to its first NCAA tournament semifinal in program history.

McCarthy, Carrera must control draw

If there’s been a relative weakness for the Seawolves, it’s been in the draw circle. Keri McCarthy’s raw draw totals are exceptional, but her numbers are inflated by the frequency with which she takes the draw. After all, Stony Brook has the nation’s second-leading scoring offense at 18.25 goals per game.

McCarthy wasn’t at her best against Penn, leading to Carolyn Carrera assuming draw duties in the second half. Stony Brook was outdrawn 14-10 in the game.

The Seawolves can often withstand lapses in the circle because of their staunch defense. A potent offense that capitalizes on scoring opportunities also mitigates the need to win every draw.

But against a team as strong as Boston College, earning possession is paramount.

Taryn Ohlmiller’s status uncertain

After falling awkwardly in the first half of Sunday’s win over Penn, Taryn Ohlmiller is a “game-time decision” with a lower body injury, according to Spallina. She has 52 goals and 55 assists so far this season.

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

