The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team had a historic season in 2018.

The Seawolves completed their first undefeated regular season, reached No. 1 in a national poll for the first time in program history and won their sixth straight America East title.

Comprised mostly of Long Island natives, the team was led by head coach Joe Spallina (Rocky Point) and senior captains Kylie Ohlmiller (Islip), Courtney Murphy (Floyd), Brooke Gubitosi (Northport) and Sam DiSalvo (Hewlett).

Stony Brook advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for a second straight season, where the Seawolves' season ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 12-11 overtime loss to Boston College.

Watch our video documenting their 2018 campaign, on and off the field.