TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeStony Brook

An inside look at the Stony Brook women's lacrosse team's 2018 season

Newsday chronicled the Stony Brook women's lacrosse team's 2018 season, both on and off the field. The Seawolves, comprised mostly of Long Island natives, reached No. 1 in a national poll for the first time in program history. See how it unfolded as they set out to "prove people wrong." (Credit: Newsday / Casey Musarra)

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team had a historic season in 2018.

The Seawolves completed their first undefeated regular season, reached No. 1 in a national poll for the first time in program history and won their sixth straight America East title.

Comprised mostly of Long Island natives, the team was led by head coach Joe Spallina (Rocky Point) and senior captains Kylie Ohlmiller (Islip), Courtney Murphy (Floyd), Brooke Gubitosi (Northport) and Sam DiSalvo (Hewlett).

Stony Brook advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for a second straight season, where the Seawolves' season ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 12-11 overtime loss to Boston College.

Watch our video documenting their 2018 campaign, on and off the field.

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with the media Manning responds to Ramsey's criticism: 'Who?'
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius with Kidsday reporters, from Meeting Yankees star Didi Gregorius
Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks through a Barkley misses second straight practice with injury
Newsday chronicled the Stony Brook women's lacrosse team's An inside look at the SBU women's lacrosse '18 season
Aroldis Chapman #54 and Austin Romine #28 of Boone: Chapman looked dialed in with save
Yankees catcher Austin Romine follows through on a Romine at last sends one out of the park