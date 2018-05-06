The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team won the America East title with a 22-14 victory over Albany on Sunday at LaValle Stadium.

Kylie Ohlmiller scored seven goals and had an assist for the Seawolves, and her sister Taryn had two goals with seven assists.

It’s the sixth straight conference championship for Stony Brook, which appeared in its seventh straight title game. No America East team had ever won six, let alone six consecutive.

Stony Brook, which is expected to earn the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament later tonight, was one goal shy of tying the program record of 23.