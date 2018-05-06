TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook women’s lacrosse wins America East title

It’s the sixth straight conference championship for Stony Brook.

The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team celebrates after

The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team celebrates after defeating Albany in the America East championship game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team won the America East title with a 22-14 victory over Albany on Sunday at LaValle Stadium.

Kylie Ohlmiller scored seven goals and had an assist for the Seawolves, and her sister Taryn had  two goals with seven assists.

It’s the sixth straight conference championship for Stony Brook, which appeared in its seventh straight title game. No America East team had ever won six, let alone six consecutive.

Stony Brook, which is expected to earn the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament later tonight, was one goal shy of tying the program record of 23.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks to the Mets swept by Rockies, go 0-6 on homestand
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a walk-off Torres’ walk-off HR caps Yankees’ comeback win
Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches in the Mets place deGrom on 10-day disabled list
Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale celebrates a basket Fizdale appears to be right man for Knicks
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves connects on Rieber: Braves rewriting the script in the NL East
Matt Harvey of the Mets walks off the Conforto on Harvey: Good teammate, good friend