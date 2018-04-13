The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team beat Johns Hopkins, 15-7, on Kylie Ohlmiller Bobblehead night at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller moves the ball around the net while pursued by Johns Hopkins' Jeanne Kachris at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

A Kyle Ohlmiller bobblehead is seen before Stony Brook's game against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller scoreS a goal on a free position shot against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller looks to pass from behind the net while defended by Johns Hopkins' Jeanne Kachris at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

A Kyle Ohlmiller bobblehead is seen before Stony Brook's game against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller scores a goal on a free position shot putting Stony Brook ahead of Johns Hopkins 6-1 at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

From left, Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina, University President Samuel Stanley, Courtney Murphy and Athletic Director Shawn Heilbron pose with a Jersey presented to Murphy to commemorate her NCAA all-time leading 290 goals at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy is greeted by fans as the team enters the field prior to the start of the game against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller and Torrye Zullo are greeted by fans as the enter the field prior to the start of the game against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy moves the ball around the back of the net while defended by Johns Hopkins' Morgayne Rix at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

A Kyle Ohlmiller bobblehead is seen before Stony Brook's game against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Carolyn Carrera plays defense in front of goalie Anna Tesoriero at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller scorsd a goal on a free position shot against Johns Hopkins at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller scores a goal on a free position shot putting Stony Brook ahead of Johns Hopkins 6-1 at LaValle Stadium on Friday, April 13, 2018.