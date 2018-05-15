Stony Brook women's lacrosse key moments in 2018

The Stony Brook women's lacrosse team will take on Boston College in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. Here's a look back at some of the key moments from the 2018 season.

Feb. 25: Courtney Murphy's home return When Courtney Murphy went down with an ACL injury against Northwestern last year, a collective hush hovered over LaValle Stadium. When she made her triumphant return to LaValle in February, the home crowd roared. She had six goals and an assist in the 16-3 win over No. 20 Denver.

Feb. 26: Stony Brook ranked No. 1 Following the win over Denver, the Seawolves earned the No. 1 national ranking across each of the three major polls for the first time in program history. Their 3-0 start, coupled with an unexpected 16-15 Maryland loss to North Carolina in overtime, set the stage for Stony Brook to capture the top spot.

March 17: Kylie Ohlmiller dominates in the second half against No. 13 Towson Stony Brook rarely played close games this spring, but after Towson tied the score at 7 with 13:25 left in the second half, Kylie Ohlmiller took over. The senior scored five of her seven goals in the final 13 minutes, leading Stony Brook to a 13-8 win.

April 5: Courtney Murphy becomes Division I's all-time leading goal scorer Courtney Murphy entered play against first-year program Hartford needing two goals to break the Division I career record of 289 held by Northwestern's Gail Cummings. She got those quickly and now stands alone at the top of the leaderboard. Maryland's Megan Whittle later eclipsed Cummings' mark, but Murphy is still No. 1 all time with 339 heading into Saturday's NCAA quarterfinals against Boston College.

April 13: Kylie Ohlmiller Bobblehead Night draws record crowd Kylie Ohlmiller became the first female athlete in Stony Brook history to be honored with a bobblehead doll in her likeness, and the first 500 fans in attendance of the 15-7 win over No. 22 Johns Hopkins received the collectible. Several thousand people were left without one, though, as Stony Brook drew a program-record 3,123 fans to the game.

April 21: Kylie Ohlmiller sets the NCAA career points and assists records Those who've watched Kylie Ohlmiller flourish at Stony Brook know she has a penchant for making highlights. Naturally, she broke Jen Adams' NCAA career points record on a behind-the-back goal in a 22-7 win over UMBC. She later broke Hannah Nielsen's career assists record in the same game.

May 6: Stony Brook captures sixth straight America East championship Albany scored more goals against Stony Brook than any other team this spring, but Stony Brook dropped a season-high 22 goals to capture yet another America East crown. The Seawolves are the first team to win six America East titles, let alone the first to win six in a row.