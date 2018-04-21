Kylie Ohlmiller said she isn’t insinuating anything with her choice of goal song, but the verse of “Centuries” by Fall Out Boy that blares through the LaValle speakers each time she scores couldn’t be more fitting.

Ohlmiller, a senior, became the NCAA’s all-time Division I points leader in women’s lacrosse on a behind-the-back goal in the first half of Saturday’s 22-7 win over visiting UMBC in America East play, breaking Jen Adams’ previous record of 445 at Maryland.

That wasn’t the only record she broke in the blowout, as an assist to her younger sister, Taryn, in the second half made her the all-time assists leader, breaking Hannah Nielsen’s record of 224 at Northwestern.

“It was pretty cool, especially because we were in a tough spot in the game,” Ohlmiller said of her behind-the-back goal that made the score 10-5. “I think we needed a little bit of a momentum play, so I think I was just hustling on the field and it was pretty cool for it to be the record point and to have the timeout and everyone screaming for me.”

“Some legends are told / Some turn to dust or to gold / But you will remember me / Remember me, for centuries,” is the portion of “Centuries” that fans hear when watching the top-ranked team in women’s lacrosse, which is now 15-0.

A humble athlete, Ohlmiller isn’t demanding attention with her song choice. She speaks confidently but is praised by her teammates and coaches for her work ethic.

“When I picked it my sophomore year or freshman year, I just listened to it and was like, ‘This is it.’ And I haven’t changed it since then,” said Ohlmiller, who had two goals and six assists and now has 452 points and 226 assists. “It’s kind of just stuck with me, and people can take from it what they want, but I think it’s nice.”

An underrecruited talent from Islip, Ohlmiller chose Stony Brook after coach Joe Spallina wooed her with his promise of grandeur. Spallina said he saw her potential immediately.

“You get a feeling when you first see her,” he said.

Now it seems as if she’s transcended the sport, often signing autographs for young fans wearing her jersey and signature eye black pattern. And she’ll stay until every person waiting gets something signed.

“I think it’s awesome for the sport of lacrosse,” Adams told Newsday. “For all the little girls to be watching the way that she plays the game, I think the game is in such good hands moving forward.”

Courtney Murphy, who notched a career-high 11 points on eight goals and three assists Saturday, said that Ohlmiller is an even better person than player.

“It was really cool to see her break two records in one game,” she said. “That’s never happened before, and hopefully no one breaks her records. She deserves to be up top.”

Ohlmiller’s life after lacrosse could include coaching at the collegiate level, and given her resume, she could be a highly sought-after candidate. Spallina said she deserves everything she has coming her way.

“I think there’ll be equipment named after her. I think she’ll have her own equipment line,” Spallina said. “I think she’ll have whatever she wants in this sport.”

He added: “As I’m watching her sign autographs and take pictures with kids, the impact that she’s had on Long Island and the sport in general, she’s done this consistently. This isn’t a kid who just popped. This is the best player in the country for a long time.”