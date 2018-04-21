TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
47° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook vs. UMBC

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The top-ranked Stony Brook women's lacrosse team hosts UMBC on Saturday, April 22, 2018, at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Courtney Murphy scores with a
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Courtney Murphy scores with a behind-the-shoulder shot during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes during the
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller brings the ball
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller brings the ball out from behind the cage during the first half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Courtney Murphy passes forward during
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Courtney Murphy passes forward during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Taryn Ohlmiller shoots and scores
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Taryn Ohlmiller shoots and scores against UMBC goalie Kelsey Major during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook midfielder Keri McCarthy dodges against UMBC's
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook midfielder Keri McCarthy dodges against UMBC's Catherine Sims and Zo' Pekins during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

The scoreboard reflects Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller's
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

The scoreboard reflects Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller's record-breaking achievement during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes from behind
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes from behind the cage during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller looks to pass
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller looks to pass from behind the cage during the second half of the game on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at LaValle Stadium.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge reacts after his two-run Judge homers on 3-and-0 pitch to ignite Yankees
Stony Brook attack Kylie Ohlmiller passes during the SBU’s Ohlmiller sets NCAA points, assists records
Marlins CEO and part-owner Derek Jeter smiles prior Derek Jeter, Bryant Gumbel have testy interview
Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren adjusts his cap Warren goes on disabled list with lat strain
The Yankees' Gleyber Torres bats during a spring Source: Yankees to call up Gleyber Torres
Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the Mets demote Matt Harvey to bullpen