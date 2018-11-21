It was the perfect bit of television programming. Stony Brook’s football team sat and waited as team after team was announced on the NCAA Division I football selection show last Sunday. The minutes got longer, the available spots lessened, and there the Seawolves sat, waiting for something to be thankful for in mid-November.

All they wanted for Thanksgiving was a playoff berth, and they got their wish. Stony Brook was the last team announced on the selection show – a purely-by-chance result that made the wait all the more stressful. But, it hardly mattered — a new playoff life had been granted.

“It was the best way for it to happen,” said running back Donald Liotine, a Medford native. “It was a revival and rebirth of the season . . . It made everybody realize that we do love doing this and it is worth the practice. Having that possibility of it being over, and then to have it not be, made me think ‘I do really enjoy this, so let’s get back after it.’”

Stony Brook (7-4) will take on Southeast Missouri State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the first round of the NCAA FCS playoffs. The winner will move on to face second-seed Weber State on Dec. 1 in Utah.

Liotine and Bellport native Jordan Gowins have anchored a Stony Brook rushing unit that gained 2,289 yards in the regular season. Liotine led the way with 1,099 yards and five touchdowns, and Gowins had 922 yards and eight touchdowns.

The duo’s presence will be extra key this week, not only for the purposes of keeping Southeast Missouri’s explosive offense off the field (they scored 70 against Tennessee Tech in October) but also to keep the ball away from their ball-hawking secondary. The Redhawks (8-3) have a plus-23 turnover margin, tops in the country.

“I’ve never heard a statistic that high,” Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore said. “They’re obviously doing some real good things.”

Southeast Missouri has forced 31 turnovers and lost only eight. They’ve intercepted opposing quarterbacks 21 times.

“I think you really have to be locked in and focused,” said Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone, who threw 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. “You have to just do your job as best you can because they do create havoc on defense. It’s really important to control the ball, control the clock, and just try and run the ball and hit big plays.”

Stony Brook lost two of its final three regular-season games. Albany hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired to stun the Seawolves last week, and James Madison held them off, 13-10, on Oct. 27. Despite the undesired final results, Priore has seen some positives.

“We’ve played some really good football,” Priore said. “ . . . We went up to [James Madison] and had a really close loss against a top team in the country. We were able to beat Delaware (17-3 on Nov. 10) coming off the bye week, and they’re a top-10 team in the country . . . I think we’ve played really good football at the end. You want to be playing your best football at the end.”

Stony Brook hopes it isn’t the end quite yet.