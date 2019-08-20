TODAY'S PAPER
Tyquell Fields named starting quarterback for Stony Brook's season opener vs. Bryant

Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields drops back to pass during the Seawolves' annual spring game at LaValle Stadium on April 27. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Stony Brook's starting quarterback battle finally has a winner.

Tyquell Fields will start for the Seawolves in the Aug. 29 season opener against Bryant, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Fields beat out Jack Cassidy (Connetquot) for the starting job in a battle that lasted nearly all offseason.

“My feelings are that we can win with both guys, but I felt Tyquell seized the opportunity and really elevated his play over the offseason and during preseason camp," head coach Chuck Priore said in a statement. "His athleticism is a game-changing element and he can make every throw in our offense. When given the opportunity, Tyquell has performed well in games over the last two seasons and I'm excited to see him lead our offense in a full-time role."

Fields, a redshirt junior, has thrown 36 passes and rushed 31 times in two seasons as the backup to Joe Carbone, who graduated last season. He completed 17 of 35 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns last year while rushing 20 times for 49 yards.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for years now,” Fields said in a statement. “I’m just taking all of this in and enjoying the moment. I’ll work hard for this team and lead this team to a championship.”

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

