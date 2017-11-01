Tyrell Sturdivant’s Twitter picture, and the very first photo on his timeline — pinned there from a year and a half ago — is an image of him with a basketball net for a necklace, kissing the America East championship trophy. His Twitter handle — the name he wants the internet to associate him with — is @NoDaysOff_Rell. It’s the second part of his name, preceded by his life’s philosophy.

Sturdivant was Stony Brook’s starting forward and newly-minted team leader who went from 252 pounds to 225 at the start of last season, and changed the composition of his body along the way. The 6-7 senior also led the charge this summer, spending his time at the gym, shooting mornings and nights, so when the slew of new kids joining the team showed up, they just thought that this is how things are done.

After losing in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational last year, “I talked about investment . . . how much you invest is how much you’re going to get in return, and I really challenged the guys to invest more in what they were doing,” coach Jeff Boals said. “Ty has been showing by example that (idea of) investment, putting in the time. I’m really happy.”

Sturdivant, who spent most of his time with his back to the basket last year, has tried to stretch out his game in the offseason, and has put in time with his three-point shot. Now, with a team populated by youth, the senior becomes the voice of experience, an especially vital role since Stony Brook has lost so much talent in the last two years.

It was only two seasons ago that Jameel Warney, one of the best players in Stony Brook men’s basketball history, played his final game. The year after Warney left, Stony Brook was ranked seventh in the preseason poll, only to shock the America East and finish second.

Despite some key departures this year, Stony Brook won’t necessarily be sneaking up on anyone again, and that’s reflected on how the players feel about themselves and their chances. They were ranked fourth in this year’s preseason poll, while Vermont was the unanimous choice for No. 1.

Still, it would be remiss not to mention that with the departure of Lucas Woodhouse and Roland Nyama, the Seawolves have lost integral personnel while the top-tier teams in the conference have retained their talent.

“Our experience and our confidence are way higher than it was this time last year,” said Sturdivant, who was named the conference third team last season after leading the Seawolves in rebounds with 5.4 per game. He also averaged 10.4 points, second on the team. “And I’m looked up to on this team so setting the example is really important . . . being in the gym, see me working hard, they follow suit.”

Their first challenges will be some of the most difficult. There will only be two full-time starters returning from last year (the other is Junior Santiel) and five new players plus a redshirt freshman, and that crew will have the tall task of facing Maryland, the University of Connecticut and Michigan in their first four games.

“It might be a little overzealous of schedule,” Boals said. “I think there’ll be some positives with it. We started out 0-4 last year . . . (early in the season) my goal was to get better every single day. We keep our eye on the prize, to March 10, the league tournament championship game. We’re going to continue to build and be positive. There’ll be some ups and downs during the non-conference season, but that’s why you play those games, to learn.”

The plan is to use that time solidifying roles — the Seawolves haven’t quite settled on a starting point guard yet — and simply learning to gel. Akwasi Yeboah, the redshirt sophomore from England who was named to the America East All-Rookie team, is expected to have an expanded role this year. There’s also some buzz surrounding rookie forward Anthony Ochefu, brother of former Villanova national champion Daniel Ochefu.

“There will be some roles evolved and filled,” Boals said. “Our goal won’t change, and by January, we want to be a good team.”