Slow first half dooms Stony Brook men's basketball in loss to UMass Lowell

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore attempts a

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore attempts a layup ahead Hartford Hawks forward Jared Kimbrough of in the first half of an NCAA America East men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
LOWELL, Mass. — Ayinde Hikim matched his career high with 20 points as UMass Lowell got past Stony Brook 67-50 on Wednesday night.

Hikim hit 8 of 10 foul shots.

Anthony Blunt had a career-high 15 points for UMass Lowell (14-13, 6-9 America East Conference). Max Brooks added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kalil Thomas had 10 points.

Stony Brook scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored a career-high 20 points for the Seawolves (16-13, 8-8). Tykei Greene added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The River Hawks leveled the season series against the Seawolves. Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 87-85 on Feb. 9.

