NCAA Women's Tournament: Stony Brook vs. Arizona

No. 14 seed Stony Brook lost to No. 3 seed Arizona, 79-44, in the opening round of the NCAA Women's Tournament on March 22, 2021.

Stony Brook guard Asiah Dingle drives during the first half of a college basketball game against Arizona in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Stony Brook head coach Caroline McCombs greets guard Hailey Zeise (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against Arizona in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) tries to steal the ball from Stony Brook forward Leighah-Amori Wool (32) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Sam Thomas (14) looks to pass under pressure from Stony Brook guard Earlette Scott (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Sam Thomas, back, pressures Stony Brook forward Nairimar Vargas-Reyes during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste, back, pressures Stony Brook guard Asiah Dingle during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Cate Reese, front, is pressured by Stony Brook guard Hailey Zeise celebrates after making a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) battles Stony Brook forward McKenzie Bushee (22) and guard Hailey Zeise (24) for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Stony Brook guard Hailey Zeise, left, knocks the ball away from Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Stony Brook guard Hailey Zeise, right, shoots under pressure from Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona center Semaj Smith (34) puts up a shot under pressure from Stony Brook forward McKenzie Bushee (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) tries to block a shot by Stony Brook forward Leighah-Amori Wool (32) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Stony Brook guard Asiah Dingle chases a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game against Arizona in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Sam Thomas #14 of the Arizona Wildcats battles for ball control against McKenzie Bushee #22 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Asiah Dingle #3 of the Stony Brook Seawolves looks on during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Trinity Baptiste #0 of the Arizona Wildcats drives to the basket against Hailey Zeise #24 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Asiah Dingle of the Stony Brook Seawolves chases a loose ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats in the first round game of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Aari McDonald #2 of the Arizona Wildcats saves a ball from going out of bounds ahead of Asiah Dingle #3 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Aari McDonald #2 of the Arizona Wildcats drives to the basket ahead of McKenzie Bushee #22 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Anastasia Warren #4 of the Stony Brook Seawolves puts up a lay up ahead of Cate Reese #25 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Asiah Dingle #3 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives against Aari McDonald #2 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Asiah Dingle #3 of the Stony Brook Seawolves calls a play during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: General view during the first half between the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Arizona Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Earlette Scott #2 of the Stony Brook Seawolves controls the ball during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Arizona Wildcats fans cheer during the first half against the Stony Brook Seawolves in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Lauren Ware #32 of the Arizona Wildcats blocks a shot attempt by McKenzie Bushee #22 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Asiah Dingle #3 of the Stony Brook Seawolves controls the ball ahead of Shaina Pellington #1 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Anastasia Warren #4 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives against Helena Pueyo #13 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Anastasia Warren #4 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives against Helena Pueyo #13 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)