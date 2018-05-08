TODAY'S PAPER
SportsCollege

Suffolk County CC softball advances to NJCAA World Series

Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine throws during the

Suffolk CCC pitcher Cori Augustine throws during the bottom of second inning of the District H softball championship against Butler CC on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Alan J. Schaefer

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

The Suffolk County Community College softball team topped Anne Arundel Community College, 6-1, in Arnold, Maryland, in the District H Championship Sunday to advance to the NJCAA World Series for the third consecutive season. They lost in the national championship game last season.

Seeding for this year’s tournament will be announced next Monday, with opening games scheduled for May 17 in Rochester, Minnesota, coach Joe Kosina said.

Karisa Lawrence pitched a four-hitter, did not allow an earned run and struck out 13 in the berth-clinching win. Sabrina Burrus’ first-inning double gave SCCC a 1-0 lead. Cori Augustine added a two-run double later in the inning and Macy Kane’s three-run double in the seventh broke it open.

“She was able to get ahead with her screwball and finish up with the rise ball,” Kosina said of Lawrence.

SCCC is 18-12 this season and 54-1 in the last three years in Region XV and District H play, Kosina said.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

