The Suffolk County Community College softball team topped Anne Arundel Community College, 6-1, in Arnold, Maryland, in the District H Championship Sunday to advance to the NJCAA World Series for the third consecutive season. They lost in the national championship game last season.

Seeding for this year’s tournament will be announced next Monday, with opening games scheduled for May 17 in Rochester, Minnesota, coach Joe Kosina said.

Karisa Lawrence pitched a four-hitter, did not allow an earned run and struck out 13 in the berth-clinching win. Sabrina Burrus’ first-inning double gave SCCC a 1-0 lead. Cori Augustine added a two-run double later in the inning and Macy Kane’s three-run double in the seventh broke it open.

“She was able to get ahead with her screwball and finish up with the rise ball,” Kosina said of Lawrence.

SCCC is 18-12 this season and 54-1 in the last three years in Region XV and District H play, Kosina said.