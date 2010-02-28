With Kennedy in early foul trouble, Pitt blitzes St. John's

Running the Big East gantlet isn't getting any easier for Norm Roberts' St. John's team. A bounce-back win eight days ago at South Florida showed the Red Storm's resilience, but they took an arrow to the heart in an overtime loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beater Wednesday at home.

The Red Storm made a valiant effort to rebound against Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, but the 12th-ranked Panthers were too tough on the inside as they hammered out a 71-64 win. The game really was lost in the first half when St. John's star D.J. Kennedy went to the bench with his second foul and stayed there the final 15:44 of the half.

Pittsburgh (22-7, 11-5 Big East) had the first two points of what became a 19-4 run for a 21-10 lead when Kennedy made his exit. During that span, St. John's (15-13, 5-11) went 2-for-9 from the field and committed three turnovers. It wasn't an insurmountable lead, but the tenacious Panthers never let the Red Storm get closer than five points the rest of the way.

"It was definitely frustrating," said Kennedy, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half. "You plan on playing the first half and then sit 16 minutes. It definitely was frustrating watching the first half go bad. I had to let it go. There was nothing I could do. It was Coach's decision."

Kennedy, who picked up only one more foul in 17 second-half minutes, said he could have returned to the game and avoided foul trouble, but he wasn't challenging Roberts.

"He knows better than me," Kennedy said of the coach. "I'm definitely not mad at his decision."

Roberts said other players stepped up in Kennedy's absence, but Pitt simply executed better than St. John's and did a better job of finishing. There was no doubt about that. The Panthers don't have big stars, but they play with toughness and know how to get to the basket.

Pitt scored 16 baskets on layups, dunks or close-range shots in the paint compared with 11 for St. John's. The Panthers had 14 assists, which showed they finished scoring chances, compared with only five for St. John's, which relied more on one-on-one offense. St. John's had 17 offensive rebounds, but converted for only nine points, which explains a 37.5 field-goal percentage.

Nasir Robinson and Gilbert Brown led Pitt with 13 points each and Ashton Gibbs added 12. The Panthers shot 51.1 percent. St. John's got 15 points from Dwight Hardy and 11 from Paris Horne.

Hardy shot only 4-for-13 but kept St. John's in the game late by driving inside to draw contact and get to the line, where he was 7-for-8. It wasn't enough.

"This is the Big East; we're not playing cupcake teams," Roberts said. "The bottom line is you have to make shots when you have opportunities, and we didn't make them tonight. Pittsburgh is one of the toughest teams in America to come back on because they grind it out every possession."