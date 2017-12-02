St. John’s im-press-ive in blowout win over Sacred Heart

High pressure came with the Storm Saturday afternoon.

It was there early when St. John’s was locked in a battle with Sacred Heart and continued into the second half, where it was the catalyst for a surge that turned the battle into a rout.

St. John’s forced 25 turnovers in its 90-55 win at Carnesecca Arena in a non-conference men’s basketball game and outscored the visitors 54-21 in the second half. Shamorie Ponds led the Red Storm with 22 points and four steals, and Justin Simon and Marvin Clark both added 14 points. All five starters scored in double figures.

“I’ve been on our guys to pressure the backcourt,” said coach Chris Mullin, adding it had the effect of creating energy for his own team as much as forcing turnovers. “If you apply pressure over time, you don’t have to steal the ball because the turnovers will come. We’re getting better at applying pressure but not gambling.”

The high turnover count was not hard to anticipate, as St. John’s (7-1) came in forcing 19.3 turnovers per game, which was tied for sixth nationally. Sacred Heart (3-5) came in averaging 19 turnovers, tied for the second most in the nation.

“We wanted to get them to turn the ball over,” said Simon, who also had three steals. He added that the team knew of Sacred Heart’s weakness, so it afforded them a chance to work on new pressure schemes. “We do that with every team, coming out with pressure, but today we wanted to try something out and work on it and get better.”

Sacred Heart managed to keep the score close in the first half thanks to a hot start from three-point range, where the Pioneers started 7-for-11 (63.6 percent). They went on a 10-2 run to tie the game at 34 with 1:30 left in the half, before Clark’s layup with 38 seconds left made it 36-34 Red Storm going into the break.

“They got a lot of second-chance rebounds and we were allowing [drives into] the middle too much,” Clark said. “They were getting a lot of kick-out threes from that and they were making them.”

Not surprisingly — given its 25.4 three-point shooting percentage coming in — Sacred Heart cooled off from deep in a big way, missing all 10 of its three-point attempts after halftime.

The Red Storm began the second half on a 15-2 run before extending its lead to 60-40 at the under-12 timeout.

“It all starts with defense,” Smith said. “The six games we won before were off defense and I think we were defending in the first half but we picked it up in the second half.”

With 10:50 remaining, Tariq Owens caught an alley-oop from Simon with just his left hand and made the basket as he was being dragged to the ground by a Sacred Heart defender. It was the highlight of a strong second half from Owens, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds despite being held scoreless in the first half.

“I don’t know what happened at halftime. It wasn’t anything I said, I know that,” Mullin said of Owens. “He played a great second half.”

Notes & quotes: St. John’s was without starting guard and second-leading scorer Marcus LoVett, who Mullin said is “day-to-day” with a left knee sprain he suffered in the team’s previous game against Central Florida last Sunday. Mullin said there was no structural damage to his knee.