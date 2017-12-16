Updated December 16, 2017 5:40 PM

Carmelo Anthony returned to Madison Square Garden Saturday night with the Knicks in a better place than when he left.

Some will read that to mean the Knicks won the trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Less than 30 games into a season isn’t enough to definitively declare a winner or a loser of Anthony for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and the Bulls second-round pick. But it has worked out better for the Knicks than the Thunder — at this point.

Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks have exceeded expectations. The Thunder has underachieved. That makes Anthony the convenient target on both sides.

It didn’t work out with the Knicks; it’s not working out with a loaded Thunder team that features league MVP Russell Westbrook and perennial All-Star Paul George, so it must be Melo. The Knicks are better; addition by subtraction.

There are still 50-plus games for both teams. Let the season play out. But it was time for Anthony and the Knicks to go separate ways. Some would say it was long overdue.

The Knicks missed the playoffs the past four years with teams built around Anthony. There were extenuating circumstances — injuries, endless days of drama and distractions, internal strife, and a revolving door of teammates, coaches and executives.

But it was time for the Knicks to go in a different direction.

If Anthony was still a Knick, Porzingis may not have had the opportunity to blow up the way he has. Anthony probably wouldn’t have been willing to accept a lesser role anyway. The Knicks were his team and he wasn’t ready to relinquish ownership.

But Anthony wasn’t holding Porzingis back. Three coaches — Derek Fisher, Kurt Rambis and Jeff Hornacek — ran the offense through Anthony the two years he played with Porzingis. The organizational plan was to let Porzingis grow and not put too much pressure on him too quickly.

Few could have envisioned Porzingis growing and maturing into a marquee player the way he has this season.

“He’s ascending to that top perch if you will,” Knicks GM Scott Perry said.

So much is different with the Knicks now. Everything changed when Phil Jackson was let go. He took the triangle with him. Hornacek is running what he wants and the team is playing freer.

Anthony’s departure added to that because the players on the court aren’t standing around watching him like they did for so many nights and so many years. There is more movement, more players getting involved, better flow. Knicks fans are loving how they’re playing.

The irony is when the deal was first done, many considered it a bad trade for the Knicks, who were handcuffed because Anthony had a no-trade clause and got to pick his destination.

But the common refrain at the time was the Knicks already had enough bigs, they’re stressing defense and they got two guys who don’t play any, and they didn’t even get a first-round pick for their best player.

How quickly that narrative has changed.

Kanter has played very well. He’s providing the Knicks with toughness, complements Porzingis well, and he’s become a Garden favorite. McDermott is hitting big shots, playing with energy and enthusiasm. Both are team-oriented and trying to play defense.

“Both of those guys have been about enhancing the type of culture that we want to have here,” Knicks general manager Scott Perry said. “So definitely been pleased with both of them.”

There’s no denying it’s worked out well for the Knicks. But Saturday was their league-high 19th game at home. They’ve only played 10 road games. A stretch of 16 of 20 games on the road begins after Christmas, and it could make or break the Knicks’ season.

If the Knicks miss the playoffs, but the Thunder end up getting there and having a deep run, who won the trade? If the Knicks make the playoffs, but Kanter opts out and they don’t sign him or McDermott, who won then?

Let’s just say this: Change was definitely needed. It was time.