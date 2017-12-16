Updated December 16, 2017 10:28 PM

Carmelo Anthony sat on the visiting bench, hoodie on, as a tribute video showing some of his best moments as a Knick aired high above the Madison Square Garden floor. The nearly one-minute montage ended with the words “Thank You Melo.”

It was a nice gesture, the right move and a smart one by the Knicks to welcome Anthony back with open arms in his Garden return Saturday night.

The night didn’t end well for Anthony though. He struggled with his shot and the Knicks without Kristaps Porzingis rolled to a 111-96 win over the Thunder.

The Knicks continue to try to repair their reputation after former president Phil Jackson tarnished it. Players throughout the league saw how Anthony — the face of the Knicks for 6 1⁄2 years — and to a lesser extent Porzingis was treated last season.

Porzingis could become a free-agent draw. If the Knicks want to be able to attract marquee players going forward the Knicks need to show them that they will treat their own in a first-class way. Some of that was lost during the Jackson years.

Team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry recognize that, and this was another step in that reparation and necessary digging out process.

Anthony has been complimentary of the Knicks’ two top executives. Anthony said they were up front with him during trade discussions over the summer and that Jackson rarely spoke to him.

A deal came together with the Thunder a few days before training camp involving Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and the Bulls second-round pick, and Anthony waived his no-trade clause to join Russell Westbrook and Paul George in Oklahoma City.

Anthony was back in very familiar surroundings Saturday. After the Thunder got to New York following Friday’s triple-overtime win in Philadelphia, Anthony went right to his place and spent the night there. He had a car take him to the Garden. But the walk to the locker room was much shorter.

A visitor for the first time since 2010 with the Nuggets, Anthony said it would be an “emotional” night. He was cheered during intros, booed when he touched the ball and when he left the game in the closing seconds.

Anthony looked like he would have a big night when he knocked down the first shot of the game — a three-pointer — and three of his first four.

But Anthony disappeared quickly, looking like he was gassed after Friday’s game. He finished 5-for-18 with 12 points, missed his last 10 shots and didn’t score in the second half.

The game lost some of its luster with Porzingis sitting with a sore left knee. But Michael Beasley, who once referred to himself as “Carmelo on the left side of the floor,” scored 30 as the Knicks won for the fourth straight time to improve to 16-13. The Thunder are 14-15.

Anthony received a loud ovation and some fans stood and cheered during and after the video tribute. It’s fair to wonder or even question if Anthony would have gotten one if Jackson was still the president.

Jackson is the main reason Anthony is no longer in a Knicks’ uniform. Jackson criticized Anthony publicly and on Twitter, said he would be better off chasing a championship with another team, and was willing to buy him out just to get him off the roster. Jackson also said publicly that he was listening to offers for Porzingis last summer.

All of this was bad for business and a bad look to opposing players who might have crossed the Knicks off their list when they hit free agency. It had Anthony saying enough was enough.

He forced a trade to the Knicks in 2011, and always talked about ending his career here. But Jackson made that virtually impossible. Even after Jackson was let go, Anthony already had made up his mind.

The Knicks have played better than expected without him. They’re 16-13. But in the lead-up to this game, some Knicks said they would have been playing the same style of fast, entertaining ball if Anthony was still on the team.

Anthony agreed and said he talked about it during summer workouts with some players, but too much had happened.

“The damage was done at that point,” Anthony said. “It was just right, better for both parties to split that way.”

Anthony deserved to be cheered Saturday night. He didn’t request a trade, or leave in free agency like so many of his closest friends and contemporaries — LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George and Kyrie Irving.

The Knicks ex-president laid the groundwork for Anthony’s exit. Their new regime is trying to build a stronger foundation.