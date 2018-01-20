Updated January 20, 2018 5:23 PM

LOS ANGELES — Frank Ntilikina is his own harshest critic. He doesn’t need any reminders when he doesn’t do well, and he’s the first to acknowledge when doesn’t.

“I can play a lot better,” Ntilikina says.

The rookie point guard was assessing his season, but it also applies to his recent play.

Ntilikina has been scoreless in four of the past six games, including the last two. He played his fewest minutes of the season Friday night — 4:55 — in the Knicks’ 117-115 win over at Utah.

Jeff Hornacek had a quick hook with Ntilikina, who didn’t take a shot for the first time this season, didn’t have an assist for the third time, committed two quick turnovers, and looked slow on defense, which is his strength. Ntilikina also watched as newly signed Trey Burke ran the offense down the stretch.

“At this stage we can’t afford to have a five-minute stretch of not getting after it,” Hornacek said. “He’ll bounce back.”

When the Knicks continue this six-game West trip Sunday against the Lakers, Hornacek has to go back to Ntilikina to let him redeem himself. You can’t kill the 19-year-old kid from France’s confidence if this season is about building, growing and developing.

But this doesn’t change the fact that the Knicks should be looking to upgrade the point guard position. It’s their biggest weakness now, and has been for years.

Management knows this. They’re looking for a point guard, an athletic starting wing player, and a rim protector. Each of those will become available before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but it’s unlikely the Knicks will be able to get all three by then.

Charlotte has made point guard Kemba Walker available according to ESPN. The Knicks should make a call, and make sure they don’t have to mortgage too much of the future to get him.

If Charlotte indeed wants to include a bad long-term contract with Walker, the Knicks probably would have no interest. They’re looking to be players in free agency in 2019

It’s too soon to project what Ntilikina will be, if he’ll ever be a franchise point guard. The Knicks faced guard Donovan Mitchell Friday night. He leads all rookies in scoring, averaging 19.2 points, and does the things the Knicks need.

Mitchell gets into the paint, draws and dishes or can finish. He was on the Knicks’ draft radar, but they passed and took Ntilikina. Mitchell went 13th to the Jazz.

But this is what Hornacek thought of Mitchell. He said as soon as the Jazz made the pick, he called Utah GM Dennis Lindsey and told him, “That was a great pick.”

Remember, former president Phil Jackson picked Ntilikina. The Knicks were trying to project who would be better five years down the line. Ntilikina has more upside because he’s two years younger.

But Hornacek acknowledged Mitchell and Dennis Smith Jr., who went ninth to the Mavericks, are more NBA ready. They’ve proven that.

A glimpse of what he can be

Ntilikina had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a win over the Nets Monday. His teammates were saying he can be a consistent triple-double guy, and he believed he was ready to turn the corner. But he hasn’t scored in the two games since.

Ntilikina says he will keep working to become the player he knows he can be.

“I have a short memory,” Ntilikina said. “But the thing is I’m also hard on myself. I want to be great. So when I do something bad I know it. I’m hard on myself for sure. It is required to become a great player.

“It motivates me. It’s motivation. I know I have a lot of potential and I can do some great things in this league.”

Ntilikina ranks 25th among rookies in scoring, averaging 5.3 points, and is seventh in assists (3.5). The Knicks knew it would take some time. Ntilikina does too, so he’s not discouraged yet.

“It takes time,” Ntilikina said. “I’ll make sure it’s as short as possible. It requires work and it requires patience too.”

Why Smith turned down Knicks

Smith told Yahoo! Sports that he decided not to work out for the Knicks before the draft after Jackson requested he undergo a physical. Smith, who tore his ACL his senior year of high school, had dinner with Knicks officials, but he said the physical request turned him off. He also declined a workout the day before the draft.

“The Knicks were forcing me to do a couple things that were already established that I wasn’t going to do,” Smith said told Yahoo! “I was uncomfortable with them . . . They kept insisting on the physical. I knew it would be a no go.”

“The vibe was different in Dallas to me. The Knicks have some good guys on their staff, but the situation with them was funky at the time.”

Wins over personal record

The Knicks’ record means more to Courtney Lee than his new franchise record for consecutive free throws made of 52 and counting.

“I want to make the playoffs,” Lee said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, man. After the season when it’s all said and done I’ll probably be like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ ”

Lee leads the league, hitting on 96.5 percent of his free throws. He said he didn’t ask for the ball Wednesday in Memphis after he broke Chris Duhon’s mark of 43 in a row.

“Nah,” Lee said. “I could just grab any ball and say it was that one.”

Worth the weight

Michael Beasley arrived at training camp 20 pounds lighter because he wanted to be quicker. But Beasley said he’s put on 30 pounds since because he’s playing more power forward.

“I think it actually hurt me,” Beasley said of his weight loss. “I can be 215-220 playing the three. Playing the four is a different story . . . I literally put on 30 pounds since I’ve been here.”

Beasley said he weighs 245 now. He seems to have plenty of energy, and he’s proven to be very effective and efficient. Beasley is averaging 15.8 points and shooting 52.2 in his last 24 games.

All-Star subs

The All-Star Game starters were revealed this week: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid from the East; Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis from the West.

The reserves will be announced Tuesday. Here are our picks:

East: Kyle Lowry, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo, Al Horford, Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis.

Near misses: Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, Tobias Harris.

West: Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns, LaMarcus Aldridge, Draymond Green

Near misses: Lou Williams, C.J. McCollum, Eric Gordon

Fast breaks

The Celtics won’t give Isaiah Thomas a video tribute on Feb. 11 after all. This was a mess from the beginning.

Boston is retiring Paul Pierce’s number 34 that day. Pierce told president Danny Ainge that he didn’t think Thomas should get a tribute. The Celtics wanted to do it when the Cavaliers visited Boston Jan. 3. But Thomas wasn’t playing, so he asked if it could their next time back, Feb. 11. Now it’s off.

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen made his 100th three-pointer in his 41st game, faster than any player in NBA history.