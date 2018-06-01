For all the talk that Cavaliers-Warriors IV was bad for the NBA, all fans, diehard or casual, who tuned in Thursday, would take six more games just like it.

That may be wishful thinking after everything that happened in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Many predicted a short series. But the Warriors’ 124-114 overtime victory Thursday was such an emotionally crushing loss for the Cavaliers, they might not be able to come back from it.

This was their game to win, a golden opportunity to steal one on Golden State’s home court, to add to LeBron James’ lore and legacy of lifting his team and teammates.

James finished with 51 points, but it was wasted after a bizarre ending to regulation in an exciting, and dramatic game that had a little of everything, including J.R. Smith not thinking about shooting for perhaps the first time in his career.

The former Knick lost track of the score. He disputed that, but no one is buying it, not even his coach.

Smith said he knew the game was tied. He sure didn’t act like it. His coach, Ty Lue, said Smith thought the Cavaliers “were up one.” He certainly acted that way.

The game was tied when Smith retrieved an offensive rebound of a missed George Hill free throw in the waning seconds. Instead of going right back up with it, Smith ran out near midcourt and was planning to run out the clock, thinking the Cavaliers were ahead.

James did everything he could to re-direct Smith. First, James called for the ball, then he urged Smith to throw it to the corner and finally he motioned for a timeout. What a mess. What a huge, costly mistake that could have decided the series.

“We got lucky,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Yes, Hill should have made the second free throw, after his first one with 4.7 seconds remaining tied it at 107-107. But Smith has to know the score and situation there. He has to know those things.

“You got to know the score,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said. “That’s just basketball. You got to know if you’re winning or losing or tied. We’ll take it. Sometimes it’s good to be a little lucky.”

The Cavaliers looked shell-shocked after that. The Warriors faced no resistance in the overtime, scoring 17 points in five minutes — just six fewer than they did the entire fourth quarter.

How do the Cavaliers come back from this?

They already were facing long odds against the more talented Warriors, who are trying to dispatch the Cavaliers to win the championship for the third time in four years. Cleveland outplayed Golden State and the only thing the Cavaliers got out of it was complete disappointment.

“We got to move on,” a frustrated James said. “You wake up tomorrow with a fresh mind and you move forward.”

There is a possibility the Cavaliers will be shorthanded when they move on for Game 2 Sunday after a scuffle in the closing seconds of overtime. Tristan Thompson hit Draymond Green in the face and Kevin Love left the bench. The NBA will review it and decide whether suspensions are warranted.

James did everything he could to lead his team to victory and had to settle for being the first player in Finals history to lose a game after scoring at least 50 points.

You never want to count out James, because his brilliance knows no limits. But it had to be as deflating a loss he has endured in his career. How much more of a load can he carry?

There were times in the third quarter when James got too shot happy. He took too many three-pointers and didn’t attack the basket as much. It looked like he adopted some of the Houston Rockets’ principles.

A couple of James three-pointers were heat checks. But James is at his best when he’s going to the rim and setting up his teammates. That’s what he went back to doing in the fourth quarter, that’s what got the Cavaliers a 104-102 lead with 50.8 seconds left and a 106-104 edge 18.7 seconds later.

In between those two baskets, there was another unexpected turn of events that had a huge impact on the game, and perhaps the series.

James drew what appeared to be a charge on Kevin Durant with 36.4 seconds left. It would have given the Cavaliers the ball, up two. But the officials reviewed it to see if James was in the restricted area. When they saw he wasn’t, they reversed the call after replays showed James wasn’t set when Durant ran into him. Durant made both free throws to tie the score.

Naturally, the Cavaliers made that controversial decision the main talking point, rather than Hill’s missed free throw and Smith’s mental meltdown.

“[James] did enough to carry this team to a victory,” Lue said. “To do what he did and come out robbed, it’s just not right.”

James said, “There were just some plays that were kind of taken away from us. Simple as that.”

It was a tough call at a critical time. But there was time left, and the Cavaliers had the ball with a chance to win. Smith has never met a shot he didn’t like, but he didn’t think of taking it Thursday night.

That might be the most bizarre thing about this game that ultimately could have cost the Cavaliers any chance they had to win this series.